Sheffield Brewery Group Sells Three Pubs In Bid To Shore Up Core Estate

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Independent brewery and hospitality operator True North Brew Co has confirmed the sale of three pubs as part of a wider restructuring of its estate.

The company has parted with The British Oak in Mosborough and The Old Grindstone in Crookes, both in Sheffield, as well as The Milton Arms in Elsecar, near Barnsley.

True North Brew Co said the move formed part of efforts to reinforce the stability of the business during what it described as a difficult time for the hospitality sector.

Owner Kane Yeardley said the choice had been a difficult one but was needed to protect the company’s future. He added that the firm remained focused on backing its teams through the changes and ensuring the venues staying under its ownership continue to succeed.

The pubs had long formed part of the group’s portfolio, the company said, but had been handed over to buyers who intend to keep them trading as pubs and retain their place at the heart of their local communities.

True North Brew Co has expanded in recent years, taking on the Abbeydale Picture House in Sheffield in 2025 with plans to develop it into a major entertainment destination.

The business has been through significant upheaval since 2023, when its predecessor went into administration. At that time, administrators sold off the company’s assets to a new ownership group, Cocktails and Craft Beers Ltd, in a deal that safeguarded every job. Records held at Companies House show the new owners subsequently rebranded the business as True North Brew Co that same year.

One of the group’s sites, The Waggon and Horses in Sheffield, was granted a new lease in 2024 permitting it to use an adjacent park as a beer garden.

Regarding the latest disposals, the company said it had taken a measured and forward-looking approach to safeguarding the wider business, with the priority being to protect the strength of its core operations. It expects the sale and handover of the three pubs to be finalised within roughly three months.

True North Brew Co said it remained committed to the welfare and prospects of its staff throughout the process. Employees at the three pubs will be given the option of transferring to the incoming owners, while those preferring to stay with True North Brew Co will be supported in finding alternative roles elsewhere within the company.

The company also extended thanks to its staff and customers for their loyalty and support.