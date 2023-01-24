Punch Pubs & Co Latest Operator to Join the Zero Carbon Forum

Share Tweet Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co is the latest member to join the Zero Carbon Forum as the industry works together to reduce energy, cut carbon and cost at a critical time for the sector.

The award-winning pub company has almost 1,300 community pubs throughout the UK, with ESG principles embedded at the heart of their strategy.

Sustainability forms a key part of their ‘Punch Promise’ with a laser-like focus on working with diverse communities to build an inclusive, resourceful, responsible and environmentally friendly business.

Acknowledging the impact of Punch’s footprint on the environment, and its commitment to a circular economy, various carbon reduction initiatives are well underway throughout the estate and at their Head Office in Burton on Trent.

Renewable energy, electric vehicle adoption, sustainable sourcing and plastic and food waste reduction programmes are examples of activity in progress.

Clive Chesser, Chief Executive Officer at Punch Pubs & Co, said: “As a modern and progressive pub company, we have a responsibility not only to manage our own impact on the economy, society and environment, but also to lead the way in understanding, improving and innovating our Publicans and Management Partners towards achieving sustainable hospitality.

“Working collaboratively with, and harnessing the learnings and expertise from, the Zero Carbon Forum and its members will be key to helping us achieve our ESG targets.”

Mark Chapman, founder and CEO of the Zero Carbon Forum, added: “We welcome Punch to the forum as our latest member and look forward to supporting the group on its journey to net zero.

“Power in numbers and collaborative action is what the Zero Carbon Forum stands for and by working together, it’s our belief that we can and will reach our net zero target as an industry to avoid a climate catastrophe.”