Bidcorp UK Secures Thomas Ridley Foodservice as Second Acquisition in 2023

After the announcement about the acquisition of Harvest Fine Foods last week, Bidcorp UK has today further strengthened its portfolio of brands with the acquisition of Thomas Ridley Foodservice.

The independently run foodservice supplier opened its doors back in 1808 and has fantastic, longstanding experience in servicing customers across a variety of sectors including healthcare, education, hospitality, hotels, restaurants and retail.

Andrew Selley, CEO of Bidcorp UK commented: “This is already shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year for us as a business. After being delighted to welcome Harvest Fine Foods into the Bidcorp family earlier this week, it gives me great pleasure to extend that same warm welcome to the team at Thomas Ridley Foodservice.

“As with Harvest, Thomas Ridley will join the Caterfood Buying Group, our growing network of independent businesses which includes Nichol Hughes, Elite Fine Foods, Caterfood, South Lincs Foodservice and Cimandis. These latest two acquisitions now make Caterfood one of the main buying groups serving the foodservice wholesale sector.

“Thomas Ridley is a highly experienced and accomplished foodservice supplier, and will perfectly complement the Caterfood Buying Group. As with the acquisition of the other independent businesses within the group, Thomas Ridley will continue operating as an autonomous and independent business.

“We look forward to working alongside them to both learn from their expert teams, as well as supporting them from a financial and strategic perspective.”

Justin Godfrey, Managing Director of Thomas Ridley said of the sale: “The business has been run by my family for over 200 years so it was important that we joined a company that shares the same customer focussed DNA; making food delivery one less thing to worry about.

“Bidcorp UK’s Caterfood Buying Group has the resource to support Thomas Ridley Foodservice in further improving and developing our offer and service level to our customers whilst keeping those family values.

Thomas Ridley Foodservice will begin operating under Caterfood Buying Group as of 23rd January 2023.