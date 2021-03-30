Punch’s Community Hero Announced After A Staggering 1,000 Nominations

Share Tweet Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co has revealed the winner of its Community Hero award, after the campaign saw over 1,000 nominations submitted from locals and operators.

Punch Pubs & Co has been celebrating local heroes for their superhuman efforts in 2020. Reaching out to their 1,300 Publicans and guests to nominate local people who have done something incredible for their communities.

The worthy winner of the first prize of £1,000, and a cask ale named after the person of their choice, is Mandy Giddins. Mandy runs the charity Giddo’s Gift, created in memory of her son Jordan who passed away in 2017 from Ewing’s Sarcoma aged just 18. The charity works closely with social workers to help teenagers and young people battling cancer in North Wales and Merseyside. With the money raised, they grant gifts such as laptops, phones, and iPads to those in need. The charity has helped over 150 young people and raised over £27,000 for childhood cancer research.

Mandy says, “I am absolutely thrilled to have won the Community Hero award, especially up against so many worthy nominees. Jordan, my son, is the true hero. He inspires me every day to help others that are going through such difficult times.

“He went through so much with true determination and bravery that I needed to have something positive come out of our heartbreak. Winning a Community Hero award means that people really appreciate what our charity has achieved, and Jordan’s memory will live on in his legacy by helping others.”

As part of this award, Punch has created a house cask ale for guests to enjoy at the Mill Tavern pub in Flint upon reopening in April. Mandy has chosen to name the beer ‘Giddo’ in honour of her son Jordan.

As well as Mandy, Punch has recognised Kischa Gair from Ellington, who has been awarded £500 as runner up. Kischa is the driving force behind a resident support group that has helped locals from three villages. The group has enabled people to access support such as food relief, loneliness support, art competitions, home-schooling activities and mental health support.

And in third place is Jonathan Hindley, also known as DJ Jonny Spangles, winning £250. Jonny has gone over and above to support his community, Urmston, in the last year. He is well-known and loved within his community for his online quizzes, socially- distanced open-air discos, and riding 100 miles on a party trike whilst fundraising. Jonny has raised an impressive £46,100 for over 100 local charities.

Punch CEO Clive Chesser says, “We are delighted and humbled to recognise and thank the incredible people who support their communities through tough times. The Punch Community Heroes campaign has highlighted just how many people selflessly go out of their way daily to provide vital support to those in need. Mandy’s story of her son, Jordan, and the charity work done in his name have touched the hearts of many at Punch. Mandy, Kischa and Jonathan embody everything that we look for in a true community hero”.