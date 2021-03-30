Reopening Plans On Track Says Prime Minister

Share Tweet Share Email

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a positive message urging people to go out and “have fun” as lockdown restrictions are eased adding that England was on course for the reopening of pubs, bars, restaurants in two weeks’ time.

The Prime Minister said at yesterday’s press conference (March 29) he had not seen anything in the latest coronavirus data “that would cause us to deviate from the roadmap” but urged people to abide by the rules and “remain humble in the face of nature”.

As England eases out of lockdown this week (Monday 29 March) saw outdoor gatherings now permitted for up to six people, while on 12 April pubs and restaurants will reopen for outdoor service. Non-essential retail will also be able to reopen.

The Prime Minister’s comments follow a fall in the number of new infections and he said that Sunday 28 March had recorded the lowest number of new infections in six months, with hospital admissions and also deaths continuing to fall.