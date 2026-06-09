Who You Know is Even More Important for Landing a Graduate Role in Hospitality Than What You Know Research Reveals

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New research shows over half of hospitality recruiters are most likely to hire graduates they have a connection to, as concerns about skills gaps in young talent increase.

The best chance of getting a job after university comes not just from what you know, but also from who you know, according to global hospitality recruiters.

New research from Regent’s University London, the international, industry-connected university based in the heart of London, has shown that 58% of recruiters prefer to hire hospitality graduates who have been referred by people they know over those applying cold.

One of the biggest factors driving this is the increased perceived risk around hiring graduates. 22% of recruiters believe hospitality graduates are work shy with no self-awareness, and a quarter believe they are not prepared for the realities of working in the industry, leaving businesses cautious when it comes to recruiting. Hiring someone they know helps alleviate these concerns, with 44% saying they trust candidates they have a connection to more and 38% believing it reduces risk.

Recruiters are also more inclined to hire hospitality graduates who have had the opportunity to build networks during their university years. A quarter believe the quality of career services or alumni networking events at their university is the most important factor when considering a candidate for a graduate role in hospitality. A further 17% say applicants are most likely to be successful if their university offered the opportunity to connect with industry partners, whilst two fifths say those who took part in on-the-job work experience during their studies have a better chance of making the cut.

Not only does a strong network give graduates the best chance of employment, but hospitality recruiters also believe that it helps them thrive in the workplace. 68% of recruiters said those who attend networking opportunities are better prepared for the world of work – highlighting the fact that ‘soft skills’ like communication are now seen as vital.

And, it’s not just a passing phase. Hospitality recruiters think this trend will continue affecting how they hire in the future, with 15% claiming that having existing professional networks will be increasingly important for graduate employability over the next five years.

Geoff Smith, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of Regent’s University London, says: “The graduate job market is more competitive than ever, so it’s crucial that institutions prepare candidates for the realities of modern business to give them the best possible chances of securing the roles in hospitality they deserve. While good grades and theoretical knowledge remain important to prove competence, strong networks and practical experience play an equally significant role in helping graduates to stand out.”