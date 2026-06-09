The Black Horse, Reigate Reopens Following Refurbishment

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The Black Horse in Reigate has officially reopened its doors following a transformative refurbishment, as part of Heartwood Collection’s recently announced £1.5 million investment across five of its much-loved pubs.

Having closed on 2nd March 2026, The Black Horse welcomed guests back last week on 3rd June, after an extensive 3-month renovation project unveiling refreshed interiors, a large extension and a revitalised outdoor garden designed to enhance the pub’s role as a cherished local destination, led by General Manager David Luvara.

The reopening also coincides with Heartwood’s new “Reasons to Visit” campaign, launched at the start of the year, which introduced an expanded programme of events and experiences throughout the week. From Monday community hub nights, to Wednesday steak nights, Tuesday quiz and game evenings, and Friday entertainment, The Black Horse is now set to offer even more reasons for the community to come together.

David Luvara, General Manager of The Black Horse, said: “We’re thrilled to be reopening The Black Horse and unveiling the results of our three-month refurbishment. The transformation is fresh and welcoming, building on everything our guests already love about the pub. With a substantial extension, alongside revitalised interiors and a beautifully enhanced garden, the pub has been given a new lease of life. We’re incredibly proud to be welcoming guests back and beginning an exciting new chapter for the pub.”