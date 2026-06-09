Marston’s Celebrates 120 Years of The Royal Oak with City Wide Charity Challenge

Credit: Marston’s

Share Post Share Email

A much loved Chapel Ash pub in the heart of Wolverhampton marked a major milestone last weekend, (June 6) as The Royal Oak celebrated its 120-year anniversary with a city wide charity challenge in support of the Midland Freewheelers Blood Bikers.

The historic Marston’s pub hosted a full day of ambitious challenges, live music and celebrations, bringing the local community together to support this vital Midlands charity that delivers life saving blood and medical supplies to hospitals across the region.

Fundraising has been launched with a £1,000 donation from the Marston’s Foundation, reflecting its role in supporting the communities at the heart of our business.

While The Royal Oak is officially celebrating 120 years in its current form, the pub’s story stretches back even further. Records show a public house has stood on the Chapel Ash site since the early 1800s, originally operating as a modest alehouse with stables and a coach yard. In Victorian times, one landlord even ran a funeral and undertaking business from the pub’s back yard – a far cry from today’s real ales, live music and community celebrations.

In 1906, the pub was rebuilt by the then Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries – later renamed Marston’s – transforming it into the striking red brick, corner towered landmark that still stands today. Original plans show rooms including a smoke room, coffee room and upstairs book club, reflecting The Royal Oak’s long standing role as a social hub for the local community.

Today, under the stewardship of the Fullwood and Cole families, The Royal Oak continues that tradition, combining proud heritage with a warm Wolverhampton welcome.

To mark the anniversary, the pub planned a series of 120 themed fundraising challenges, including:

• 120 mile motorbike ride

• 120km relay involving 24 local runners

• 20 mile cycle challenge around the city

• A netball tournament hosted at Wolverhampton Grammar School

These fundraising events culminated back at The Royal Oak, with live music and street food provided by local favourites The Hamper Camper, turning the pub into a focal point for the celebrations.

Terry Cole, licensee of The Royal Oak, said: “Our pub has been part of Wolverhampton life for 120 years, and this felt like the perfect way to celebrate – by bringing people together and giving something back. The Blood Bikers do incredible, life saving work across the region, and we’re proud to be supporting them while marking such an important moment in our pub’s history.”

Will Garratt, Estate Development Manager at Marston’s, added: “The Royal Oak is a brilliant example of a community pub with deep roots in the area. Celebrating its 120-year anniversary by involving the whole city and supporting such a worthwhile Midlands charity perfectly reflects Marston’s values of being passionately local, and the important role our pubs play at the heart of their communities.”