‘Relief’ For Hospitality Businesses As Rail Dispute Ends

Train drivers have accepted a pay deal that will see the end of more than two years of strike action in England, Scotland and Wales.

Aslef union members accepted an offer which included a 5% backdated pay rise for 2022-23, a 4.75% rise for 23-24, and a 4.5% increase for 24-25.

The pay deal draws a line under strike action that is estimated to have cost hospitality businesses £3.5 billion in lost sales.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“Hospitality businesses will be breathing a huge sigh of relief at the news that ASLEF members have voted to end the union’s national pay dispute.

“The strikes have been enormously disruptive over the past two and a half years, with businesses estimated to have lost out on £3.5 billion in sales as a result. It’s also cost workers who have not been able to make it for shifts and impacted families who have had to cancel plans.

“A resolution as we head towards the winter months and the critical ‘golden quarter’, when hospitality makes a significant chunk of its revenue around Christmas, was absolutely essential.

“With a line now drawn under this dispute, I hope all parties can work together to rebuild faith and confidence in our rail network, which is so critical to hospitality, leisure and tourism.”