Restaurants Quadrupled Donations to Action Against Hunger’s Annual Foody Fundraiser

Action Against Hunger have more than quadrupled donations in its latest annual fundraiser.

The charity which has worked with the food and hospitality industry to transform people’s love of food into a force for good in the world, has raised over £11 million in the process and saving countless children’s lives.

The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for the hospitality industry, and as an organisation that works so closely with the sector, Action Against Hunger has not been immune from the impacts of the pandemic. In 2020, as Covid restrictions forced restaurants to close their doors, the annual restaurant fundraiser saw revenue fall by more than seventy percent, raising just over £100,000.

But 2021 has seen the charity and its annual fundraiser bounce back! Due in no small part to the incredible support it received from chefs, restaurants and food brands, the annual fundraiser was able to quadruple the funds raised in 2021, raising more than £400,000 to support children fighting hunger.

Amongst the 259 restaurants that took part in 2021 were: D&D London, Shoryu, Hawksmoor, Shake Shack, Hakkasan, Cinnamon Club, and Darjeeling Express. By adding just £1 to a customer’s bill, or by creating a special dish, these restaurants helped raise vital funds to support communities both in the UK and across the world.

Undoubtedly, the star of this year’s campaign was Yo!. Partnering with Action Against Hunger for the first time, it raised an astonishing £211k across 54 restaurants.

Victoria Mather, Director of Marketing at Yo!, said: “At Yo! we believe in the power of good food, which is why we wanted to partner with Action Against Hunger to help more communities access the food they need to survive and thrive.

“I’m so proud of our teams and our customers for getting behind the campaign and raising a staggering £211,702”

The funds raised will allow Action Against Hunger to support children facing life-threating hunger in countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Madagascar; and, since the pandemic, right here in the UK.

Charlotte Matier, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Action Against Hunger UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our partners for all their support during what has been an incredibly difficult couple of years for the hospitality industry.

“Despite the many challenges the hospitality sector has faced, partners have stood by us through thick and thin. Their generosity will mean that we are able to save the lives of thousands of children battling life-threatening hunger. That is something that every chef, restaurant or food brand can be rightly proud of.

“Here is hoping that 2022 can be the year that the hospitality industry finally gets back to doing what it does best- bringing people together around the joy of food”

A recent report by the United Nations outlined a bleak humanitarian landscape for 2022, with hunger levels expected to grow in numerous countries. The Hunger Hotspots report warned that acute food insecurity is likely to deteriorate in twenty countries between February and May 2022; of these twenty, four were identified as being at risk of experiencing famine like conditions, they were: Ethiopia, Northern Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan.