Community Celebrates Reopening of Historic Royal Oak

February 16th 2022Community Celebrates reopening of historic Royal Oak Popular village pub, The Royal Oak in Warboys, Huntingdon has recently reopened having been taken over by talented licensees Helen Pertoldi and Andrew Lea. Working together with leading community pub company, Admiral Taverns, the licensees have been able to breathe a new lease of life into the Royal Oak.

As well as using a joint investment to refresh the pub’s interior and exterior aesthetic, the licensees have worked hard to keep The Royal Oak’s community roots. Alongside cosy interiors like a wood burning stove and low-beamed ceilings, Helen and Andrew have championed the local history throughout the pub, framing and hanging old newspaper clippings and original building plans to bring its history to life.

The licensees are keen to encourage a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, and believe the cosy interior and spacious beer garden will provide the perfect social hub for village activity.

Helen and Andrew are old friends, and now business partners, who have been residents of the surrounding area for much of their lives. Having worked in hospitality for over 20 years — at times even together — they are both extremely experienced operators who have a passion for people and the community. Whilst their career paths have previously taken them to other sectors, the licensees have a strong affinity for the pub industry and enjoy the challenge of taking on and growing successful, sustainable businesses.

Licensee, Helen Pertoldi, commented: “Since reopening we have been overwhelmed by the incredible support we’ve received from our customers. Pubs are nothing without their locals and our priority is to give something back. We feel The Royal Oak has the potential to become a pillar within the community and it is our mission to make it so.

Licensee, Andrew Lea added: “The Royal Oak offers a fantastic space for the residents of Warboys and the surrounding areas. The feedback from customers has been fantastic so far and we’re extremely proud of what we have created. It’s such a great feeling to give the locals their pub back.”

Jean-Paul Russek, Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns, said: “The Royal Oak is the definition of a traditional village pub and it deserves hardworking, community-minded licensees like Helen and Andrew.

Their passion for both the pub and local area is phenomenal and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.