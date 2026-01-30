Satisfaction and Compliance Should Go Hand-In-Hand – Why Fairness Must Be at the Heart of the Pub Tie

Share Post Share Email

The Pubs Code Adjudicator’s annual tied tenants’ satisfaction survey results were released this summer. For tied tenants with the six largest pub companies in England and Wales – Admiral, Greene King, Marston’s, Punch Pubs, Star Pubs, and Stonegate – it’s a must-read.

An average of 61% of tenants are satisfied with their relationship with their pub company. The overall level of satisfaction is stable from last year. So, without much change to overall satisfaction levels year-on-year, what can the PCA, pub companies and tied tenants learn from this? One important thing to note is that there is significant variance in tenant satisfaction between pub companies.

Another is changes in tenant satisfaction by pub company that have taken place over time. This year’s survey showed that overall, Admiral and Greene King tied tenants are the most satisfied (at 79% and 78% respectively). Lowest satisfaction ratings were for tenants of Punch (61%) and Stonegate group (43%). Marston’s has seen a 7% drop in tenant satisfaction year on year, while over the last two years Star has seen a 15% jump.

While we carefully monitor compliance with the Pubs Code, for example, through self-reported breaches, annual compliance reporting, and compliance disputes brought to arbitration, surveying how satisfied tied tenants are tells us a lot about how smoothly the tied relationship is working.

Tied tenants have important rights under the Pubs Code. These rights exist to ensure fair dealing from the pub company, and include fairness when taking on a new agreement, transparency in rent negotiations, and the right to choose whether to go free of tie when renegotiating the rent under the Pubs Code. It is clear to see that fairness is the golden thread that runs throughout the Code.

These rights are based on two core Code principles – fair and lawful dealing by pub companies towards their tied tenants, who should be no worse off than if they were free of tie.

There are many external economic factors which may affect tied tenant satisfaction, but if the spirit as well as the letter of the Pubs Code are embedded in all areas of pub company practices, I would expect to see this reflected in tied tenant attitudes to their relationship with their pub company.

Every day we are working to enforce the Pubs Code – and having insight from across the tied industry helps us to know where to focus that attention. For the regulated pub companies, there are lessons to be learned from this year’s data – and I look forward to repeating this exercise next year to see the results of pub company efforts to improve their scores results.

The question they should ask themselves – are we confident our tied tenants are being treated fairly in every dealing with us? If the answer is not yes, these are critical areas to address in how they run their tied business.

To find out more about the Pubs Code, please visit our website.

About the survey

Every year the PCA (via IPSOS the independent research company) runs this survey to understand the views of 1,200 tenants tied to the six largest pub companies in England and Wales – Admiral, Greene King, Marston’s, Punch Pubs, Star Pubs, and Stonegate – whose rights are protected by the Pubs Code. Our findings represent 15% of the tied pub estate.

In November 2025, the PCA published new, in-depth data tables from its 2025 Annual Tied Tenants Survey, on each of the six regulated pub-owning businesses who are subject to the Pubs Code.

The new detailed data release represents the biggest publication of data on tied tenant satisfaction that the PCA has ever issued.

You can read all the results from this year’s survey on the

PCA website.