Scotland’s World Cup Campaign Delivers Strong On-Trade Boost North of the Border Despite Morocco Defeat

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Scotland’s World Cup clash with Morocco provided a significant boost to hospitality venues north of the border, with pubs recording almost 50% higher draught sales than normal trading levels despite Steve Clarke’s side suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat.

New analysis from The Oxford Partnership’s Market Watch service, using Beverage Metrics volume data from Vianet, reveals that Scottish pubs sold an average of 285 pints per outlet during the fixture on Friday 19 June, representing growth of +49.6% compared with benchmark trading levels.

While the impact was most pronounced in Scotland, the match also generated a modest uplift across the wider UK hospitality market. Pubs nationally sold an average of 220 pints per outlet, generating approximately £1,209 in draught sales revenue per venue and delivering a +1.6% increase versus a typical Friday in June.

The relatively modest national uplift reflects the regional nature of Scotland fixtures compared with England matches, as well as the challenge posed by the late 11pm kick-off, which limited viewing opportunities for some consumers. Warm weather conditions, with temperatures reaching 30°C in parts of the UK, also helped support trading alongside a busy sporting calendar that included Royal Ascot and England’s Test match against New Zealand.

Consumer engagement data highlights the strength of support among Scottish fans. Venues screening live sport achieved average occupancy levels of 60.1%, while customers remained in venue for an average of 182 minutes – significantly longer than comparable non-sport venues.

The football occasion also had a notable impact on drinks category performance. Across the UK, lager sales increased by +2.9%, while cider delivered the strongest growth of any major drinks category at +3.1%, benefiting from both the football occasion and exceptionally warm weather. World Lager (+3.4%) and Premium Lager (+2.6%) were among the strongest-performing segments.

In Scotland, however, the effect was substantially greater. Lager sales rose by +56.7%, stout by +56.4% and cider by +49.0% compared with normal trading levels. Tennent’s proved particularly resilient, growing by +62.6% and reaching an average rate of sale of 158 pints per outlet, underlining the strength of regional loyalty during major sporting occasions.

Alison Jordan, Chief Executive Officer at The Oxford Partnership, said:

“Major international sporting events continue to provide valuable opportunities for hospitality operators, even when the impact is concentrated within a particular nation or region.

While Scotland’s defeat may have limited some of the post-match celebration trade, the fixture still generated a substantial uplift for Scottish venues, demonstrating the powerful connection between home nation support and pub-going behaviour.

The data also reinforces the importance of understanding the context behind sporting occasions. Factors such as kick-off time, weather conditions, tournament progression and local supporter engagement all play a role in determining the size of the commercial opportunity for operators.”

Although the Morocco fixture did not reach the heights seen during Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign, it nevertheless demonstrates the continued ability of major international football tournaments to drive footfall, dwell time and drinks sales within the On Trade. With one group-stage fixture remaining, operators across Scotland will be hoping their side can progress to the knockout stages and unlock further trading opportunities as the tournament continues.