SIBA And Punch Pubs & Co Strengthen Ties Between Local Brewers And Community Pubs

SIBA and Punch are strengthening the relationship between local brewers and the community pubs they serve.

To help Publicans and Management Partners make a more informed choice of local beer available to them, Punch has introduced an online ordering system in its supportive local pubs. With promising early results, the hope is to roll out the scheme to more pubs.

SIBA’s Chief Executive Andy Slee said:

“We know that 70% of drinkers want to see a local brewer on the bar so we are delighted to work with Punch to make our members’ beers as broadly available as possible through the Beerflex scheme. We thank them for their continued support.”

Punch Pubs & Co CEO Andy Spencer added:

“Local beer and community pubs go hand in hand. Our partnership with SIBA helps ensure our Publicans and MPs can easily access the fantastic range of beers being brewed in their area. It’s great to see the early success of the online portal and the positive impact it’s already having on sales and engagement within our participating pubs. We’re proud to be supporting local breweries and giving our operators even more tools to deliver an exceptional guest experience.”

One of the pubs proudly championing local beer through the scheme is the award-winning Anglesey Arms in Chichester, Punch’s Pub of the Year at the 2025 Great British Pub Awards. Regular users of Beerflex, Dom and Shell Roberts – the pub’s Management Partners – have made local suppliers such as Hogs Back, Flower Pots, and Langham breweries a key part of their offer.

The West Sussex-based pub’s operators said: “Championing local brewers is a big part of what makes our pub special. Our guests love discovering new beers from nearby breweries – it gives us a real point of difference and helps keep our offer fresh and inspire those moments. The portal makes it easy for us to find and order the right beers, and we’re thrilled to see Punch investing in this partnership.”