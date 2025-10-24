Government Seeks Industry Views on Gaming Machine Exemptions and Bingo Licensing Rules

Share Post Share Email

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has launched a public consultation examining two distinct aspects of gambling regulation that could impact licensed premises across England, Scotland and Wales.

Running until 4 December 2025, the consultation addresses the regulatory framework surrounding Category D gaming machines and the licensing requirements for bingo operations.

Category D Machine Exemptions Under Review

Category D machines represent the lowest-stakes gaming equipment permitted under UK law, typically featuring coin pushers, grabber games and minimal-stake fruit machines. These devices are commonly installed in seaside arcades, family entertainment venues and licensed premises including pubs.

Under existing regulations, certain venues can offer these machines without obtaining specific permits or licences—a provision designed to facilitate low-risk entertainment. The government now questions whether this exemption remains fit for purpose given contemporary gambling landscapes and concerns regarding youth access.

Two potential approaches are outlined: retaining the current exemption framework or introducing mandatory permit requirements for all Category D machine operators. Officials are seeking evidence on whether present arrangements create regulatory inconsistencies and whether the original policy objectives are still being met.

Bingo Licensing Framework Examined

The consultation additionally scrutinises licensing requirements for bingo premises. Whilst premises licences are currently mandatory for bingo operations, the government acknowledges that interpretations of what constitutes “bingo” have shifted over time.

Particular attention is being paid to proportionality concerns, especially regarding low-stakes games and community-organised bingo events. Officials are investigating whether current regulations impose disproportionate administrative burdens on smaller operators and voluntary organisations.

Industry Response Invited

The DCMS is calling for submissions from operators, licensing authorities, trade bodies and the general public. Responses should include empirical evidence regarding the impact of existing regulations and the potential consequences of proposed modifications.

This consultation forms part of the government’s wider Gambling White Paper reform programme, which encompasses enhanced online gambling safeguards, updated land-based gambling provisions, and revised approaches to gambling marketing and sponsorship arrangements.

The department has confirmed that any resulting policy changes will be evidence-led and proportionate, with continued emphasis on safeguarding minors and vulnerable individuals from gambling-related harm.

Licensed trade operators and hospitality businesses affected by these proposals are encouraged to submit their views before the consultation closes in early December.