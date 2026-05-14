50 Million Pints World Cup Bonanza as BBPA Launch New Guidance

Share Post Share Email

Pubs could be set for a 50-million-pint bonanza should one of the home teams reach the final of the 2026 World Cup.

With a month until the World Cup kicks off, British pubs are getting ready to welcome fans to enjoy the beautiful game and the BBPA has released guidance to help them prepare.

New guidance is now available to help pubs across the country make the most of the upcoming tournament, an event which could mean an extra 50 million pints are sold if a home team were to reach the final.

The guidance, which has been updated since the last tournament, outlines the key things for publicans to think about when showing World Cup matches at their premises.

Compiled by the BBPA in partnership with UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeepers and the National Police Chiefs’ Council, it aims to encourage licensing authorities, the licensed trade and the police to work together to ensure a safe and successful tournament.

The advice covers everything from staffing to licensing to creating safe environments for customers and is supported by the Institute of Licensing, National PubWatch, and Best Bar None.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: “The pub has and always will be the home of live sport, and there is no better place to enjoy watching a game of football than at your local with friends and other fans.

“With the World Cup fast approaching we want to help pubs prepare the best they can to make the absolute most of the opportunity to draw in customers and provide a brilliant experience for them.

“We are really pleased to be able to provide this guidance alongside industry partners to ensure that the tournament can be enjoyed safely and successfully in venues across the UK.”