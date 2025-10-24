Royal Albert Dock Liverpool Strengthens F&B Offering With New Venue

Share Post Share Email

Royal Albert Dock Liverpool is continuing to cement its reputation as one of the city’s leading food and drink destinations, as it welcomes independent restaurant Pasta Cosa, opening on Friday 24th October.

Founded by sisters Kayleigh and Talia Baccino, the duo behind the much-loved Francie’s Focaccia & Coffee, the new dockside restaurant will mark the second site for Pasta Cosa, building on the success of their original Castle Street location.

Known for its freshly made pasta and authentic Italian flavours, Pasta Cosa will bring a vibrant new offering to Royal Albert Dock, where diners can enjoy customisable pasta dishes and waterfront views in a relaxed setting.

The new opening is the latest in a series of acclaimed independents choosing to open at the dock, with 25% of its total space, equivalent to 90,000 sq ft, now dedicated to food and beverage. In the past 18 months, more than 4,000 sq ft of new independent food and drink venues have opened at the dock, including Delhi House and Bar Glue.

Together with established favourites such as Maray, Madre, Lunyalita and Rosa’s Thai, these arrivals highlight the dock’s growing role as a culinary destination with a focus on originality, quality and independence.

Jacob Loftus, CEO at General Projects, mentions:

“We’re delighted to welcome Pasta Cosa to the dock and to have Kayleigh and Talia expand their wonderful business here. It’s fantastic to see that our relationship with existing operators has helped facilitate the growth of Pasta Cosa, all whilst bolstering our ambition to curate a more independent, exciting F&B offering at the dock.

“Their commitment to authentic, high-quality food in a welcoming, relaxed setting is a perfect fit for the dock’s vibrant dining scene. We know they will be a huge success and a fantastic addition to our diverse offering, for both residents and visitors.”