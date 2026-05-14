Young National Chef of the Year Semi-Finalists Revealed as Live Cook-Offs Return

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The Craft Guild of Chefs has announced the semi-finalists for Young National Chef of the Year, with chefs set to compete in live cook-offs in both London and Sheffield for the first time since before the pandemic.

This marks a significant moment for the competition, as the return to live semi-finals gives rising culinary talent the opportunity to cook in front of some of the industry’s most respected chefs, many of whom they will have long admired.

A new brief for the semi-final stage has been created by newly appointed Chair of Judges, Tom Shepherd, challenging competitors to showcase their own ideas and technical skill as they compete for a place in the grand final this October.

The semi-final will comprise a series of challenges starting with a skills test, where they have 30 minutes to butcher a whole Gressingham Duck for use in the main course. They will then prepare, cook, and present a duck main course for two guests suitably garnished using one or more products from Lee Kum Kee. The final stage is for the chefs to create a pre-dessert as a refreshing transition between the savoury main course and the final dessert. Semi-finalists are advised to consider savoury and sweet elements to provide balance, lightness, and control, with a focus on flavour, texture and visual impact.

Tom Shepherd, owner of Upstairs by Tom Shepherd and Chair of Judges for Young National Chef of the Year said: “I really enjoyed my first year of judging the online stage and was impressed with the level of entries these chefs submitted. Now we’ve seen their ability to design dishes and plan menus, we’ll be looking at their level of cooking whilst measuring their understanding of flavour, technical skill, and their ability to think under pressure.

Bringing back live semi-finals is hugely important, not just for us as judges, but it gives the chefs the chance to cook in front of industry leaders, receive feedback and experience the kind of environment that helps them to grow as individuals. I’m really looking forward to seeing how they rise to the challenge.”

Project director and vice-president of the Craft Guild of Chefs, David Mulcahy added: “Nothing beats the energy and learning that comes from cooking in front of some of the industry’s most respected figures and this stage of the competition is where chefs really start to grow, not just technically, but in confidence. We’re incredibly proud to provide a platform that allows young chefs to challenge themselves and showcase their potential. These competitors already work for some of the UK’s most respected leaders but now it’s time to get their names out there, in their own right, on the biggest UK stage for young chefs.”