SIBA Business Awards 2021 To Highlight Brewers And Suppliers That ‘Adapt And Overcome’ Pressures Of Covid

The SIBA Business Awards 2021 is to include two new categories for the extraordinary resilience shown by the beer and brewing industry in the face of Covid lockdown and social distancing measures.

The new categories for Covid Brewery Initiative and Covid Supplier Initiative seek to highlight those businesses making the best of a very tough situation for independent breweries, pubs, bars and bottle shops, and the communities they support.

The SIBA Business Awards seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more eco-friendly, innovative or successful, as well as naming the UK’s best bars, restaurants and retailers of craft beer from independent breweries. The award for UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Taproom will also return in 2021 following its introduction last year.

“2020 has been an incredibly tough year for independent breweries but what has been hugely impressive has been the ability of businesses to adapt and overcome the pressures of Covid, and the many obstacles that have been thrown at them. We are acknowledging this changing environment with the introduction of two new categories specifically relating to Coronavirus, but I equally look forward to seeing the entries across our other categories as lots of amazing work has flown under the radar this year. The independent brewing industry may be under attack on many fronts, but so many breweries are proving they can meet any challenge put in their way, and these awards seek to highlight and reward those businesses.” Neil Walker, SIBA Business Awards Chair of Judges.

The SIBA Business Awards are unique in being both free to enter and judged by a panel of independent beer industry experts, managed by not-for-profit trade association the Society of Independent Brewers. The craft beer retailing, restaurant and bar categories highlight the fantastic work being done to promote British independent craft beer, and are open for entry by businesses across the UK.

SIBA Business Awards 2021

Award Categories

Covid Brewery Initiative Award

Covid Supplier Initiative Award

Marketing Implementation

Green Business

Best Individual Design

Best Concept Design

Business Innovation

Commercial Achievement

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer – Multiple

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer – Single

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Restaurant

UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Taproom

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – City

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – Rural

Supplier Associate of the year (Brewer nominated)

SIBA Brewery Business of the Year (Judge awarded)

To enter the awards or view the full category criteria visit www.siba.co.uk/business-awards