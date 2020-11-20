Black Pig, Staple Opens Pub Shop During Lockdown

The Black Pig, Staple continues to serve the local community in the face of a second lockdown by adapting to provide takeaway food as well as a pub shop. With a high percentage of elderly people in Staple, the pub shop provides a lifeline to essentials and community support.

The pub shop is open from Tuesdays to Sundays 9am until 5pm. The shop sells all essentials such as bread, eggs and milk as well as meat, fruit and veg and other food items all sourced from suppliers within the local area.

Food and drink takeaways are running Wednesdays to Saturdays 5pm until 8pm and on Sundays 12pm until 4pm. Food can be ordered through the pub’s Facebook page or by calling the pub directly, before 5pm on the day. The menu has options for starters, mains and desserts to choose from as well as a selection of pizzas. The mains include pub classics such as: fish and chips, steak and ale pie, steak and chips and sausage and mash. The Sunday roast menu offers a selection of meats that are served with all the trimmings.

Publican Billy Morgan said of the pub shop, “We want to still keep our doors open in some way so we can continue to support our local community. We really appreciate all the support from our locals, as always they’ve been there for us when we can’t be open in the way we would like. We’re a real community hub so it’s a great way for us to still see and interact with our customers as well as providing essentials, especially to people that may struggle to get them otherwise.

“We had a great response to the takeaways last lockdown and some really lovely feedback. They were really popular, so it was a no brainer to continue for this lockdown. It’s devastating not having anyone sitting in the pub again, but we can’t wait to see everyone back in December. I am determined we will not only survive this lockdown but thrive.”

Black Pig, Barnsole Road, Staple, Kent, CT3 1LE