Sir Woofchester’s – Canine Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

Sir Woofchester’s has the UK’s largest and most specialised product range for dog-friendly hospitality businesses, including several personalised products.

For your BAR OR RESTAURANT

Our Dog Menu features a range of Treat Pots, Dinner Bowls, Dog Drinks and Snacks, displayed with eye-catching point of sale

For your BEDROOMS & ACCOMMODATION

Choose between:

-“All day breakfast” snack bar: a delicious innovative treat for dogs on-the-go!

-“Sleepy Bones” treat pot: relaxing bedtime dog treats.

-“Dog Welcome Pack” PERSONALISED: an nicely presented pack containing poo bags, a ball toy and a pot of Sleepy Bones. (Note: the container also serves as a temporary waterbowl!)

YOUR COMPLETE SOLUTION

Water bowls, waste bags, accessories, top tips & everything else you need to be more dog-friendly.

To ensure the highest quality products, we hold a DEFRA registration, a GB Pet Food Manufacturers registration and much of our range is BRC or SALSA certified.

We look forward to working with you.

David & the Sir Woofchester’s team

dogfriendly BENEFITS

You may also wish to consider the following benefits of working with Sir Woofchester’s, to help elevate your wider business:

• Increased average customer spend

• Increase repeat visits

• Enhances staff engagement & enjoyment

• Link to other initiatives – charityfundraisers, online competitions

• Great social media content & word of mouth marketing

• Contributes towards improved reviews

• Fully compliant with legislation etc

Why DOG-FRIENDLY?

•The number of UK dog owners has increased by over 25% since 2020

• Many of these are new ‘first time dog owners’ (including pre-family millennials)

• Dog owners like to treat their canine like one of the familywhen they visit your establishment

• The dogfriendly trend in hotels & tourism etc has been increasing for over a decade!

• The pandemic has seen a behaviour change, with more dog owners choosing the UK for their short breaks or annual holidays

• The cost of boarding kennels & pet-sitting has risen, so your customers now increasingly want to bring their dog with them!

• We see ever-increasing dog-friendly requirements with accommodation providers, food & beverage outlets, as well as tourist attractions.

Visit www.sirwoofchesters.com for more information.