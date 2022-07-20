Soaring Temperatures Force Pubs to Close

Share Tweet Share Email

Soaring temperatures saw pubs “shut up shop”, as conditions became unbearable for staff.

Temperatures in some part of the country yesterday (Tuesday, July 19 ) reached as high as 40° of The Pipeworks Bar at Pontyclun in Rhondda Cynon Taf decided to close to protect workers after temperatures exceeded 30 degrees outside.

“As well as being too hot outside, it’s unbearable behind our bar,” a statement from the business said on Facebook.

“Everything that is keeping the drinks cold is making us even hotter.

“Plus, masks are just horrid to wear at the moment, so it’s only fair on the staff that we give them a couple of days off. We didn’t ever think we would close due to sun.”



In Nottinghamshire Kilpin Beer Cafe and Junkyard also closed, proprietor Nigel Garlick said:

“Due to the extreme heat forecasted on Monday and Tuesday we decided to close both our venues. We feel it would be in the best interests of our staff to not have to work in those conditions.”

The decisions follow a Met Office extreme weather temperature warning for parts of the UK, with Northern Ireland, areas of Wales, and the west of England included.

The alerts will be in place until midnight on Friday, before which the mercury could hit 33C, according to meteorologists.

Met Office chief operational meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said:

“The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week. Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focuses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.

“There’s a continuing risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons but most areas will stay dry until later in the week.

Temperatures should begin to fall for most areas heading into the weekend, with some more unsettled conditions looking to develop.”

The weather has been deemed so intense it has caused the authorities to advise that it could be threatening to people’s health.



Dr Owen Landeg, from Public Health England (PHE), said:

“Everybody can be affected by high temperatures and most people are aware of good health advice for coping with hot weather. However, it’s important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

“As we experience the first hot weather episode of the year, it’s important for everyone to remember to adapt their behaviours. This is particularly important during the pandemic with many people self-isolating.”

While the Met Office has said the heatwave is set to continue, it could be cut short by thunderstorms in some parts of the country.