Social Media Advice And Support During A Pandemic

CREDIBLE SOURCES ONLINE

A recent study by Cornell University in the United States found that President Donald Trump was the ‘single largest driver’ of coronavirus misinformation, making the importance of identifying what is and what isn’t credible significantly important. So what are the credible sources of coronavirus information online?

Here are some of the most credible sources of coronavirus information online:

Gov.uk (https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus) – the official UK Government website with latest up-to-date information on the coronavirus.

NHS (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/) – the main NHS coronavirus page with supportive health guidance.

TheWorldHealthOrganization(www.who.int) -TheWorld Health Organisation operates globally, working with countries from all over the world providing the latest and most accurate information.

The Department of Health & Social Care

(https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-of-health-and-social-care) – situated within the Gov.uk website, the Department of Health & Social Care also provides latest updates and information on coronavirus.

Very importantly, if you are considering travelling abroad, here is a gov.uk link that provides up to date Foreign Travel Advice:

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice

YOUR MENTAL HEALTH

It is essential to look after your own mental health. People working in caring professions take on a lot, especially on an emotional level, and there are a number of excellent sources of mental health support online run by established charities, some even offer a 24 hour hotline.

Here are a few worth knowing about for you or someone you care for:

• Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.