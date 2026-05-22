Somerset Pub Transforms Into Vibrant Village Hub

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A once empty Somerset pub is bursting back to life by diversifying to become a thriving community hub complete with a village store, café, library, and a packed calendar of social events designed to bring people together.

Since reopening in November 2025, The Butchers Arms in Carhampton, near Minehead, has reinvented itself as a warm, welcoming space for locals, walkers, tourists, community groups and people of all ages.

Four generations of the same family sold their homes and travelled over 200 miles from Manchester to buy the empty West Somerset pub. Publican Nick Moores, moved in with his son Jasper, his parents Tina and Frank, and 90-year-old grandfather Rex.

The family has worked to make the pub the real hub of its community by adding services and space to help people socialise and connect including a small village store and cafe.

It has proved so popular with local people and community groups that they needed to expand. The revamped village store and café now boast a brand new seating area, giving locals a cosy place to meet over coffee, cake and conversation. The shop has also broadened its range, stocking more chilled goods and a growing selection of products from local suppliers.

To support older residents and those feeling isolated, the pub has opened a new community library, a warm, inviting space where people can sit, meet, read and relax.

A new PA and projection system has unlocked even more opportunities for community events. From lively quiz nights to movie screenings, talks, meetings and club gatherings, the pub is becoming a one stop hub for connection, especially for those who may feel isolated and lonely.

Expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), has meant the pub has been able to expand its offer to local residents and community groups.

The project has been supported by the DBT as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

Publican Nick Moores said: “The support from local people has been unbelievable. The Butchers Arms is now a true hub for everyone from children and families to older residents. We also host a raft of community groupssuch as the local church group and charity nights while local societies such as Coastwatch, beekeepers, Bellringers, Fete committee, Skittles team and Knit and Natter group meet at the pub.

“Everyone receives a warm welcome at The Butchers Arms.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Roger Belle added: “This family have brought the pub back to the village and it is vital for keeping people in this rural community connected. Whether someone is popping in for a pint of milk or a pint of beer, this is a shining example of what a great rural pub can be.”

Kate Dearden, Minister Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, said: “Rural pubs like The Butcher’s Arms are vital to their communities. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing residents and tourists, like those in Carhampton, with a place to come together and socialise.

“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs with our Hospitality Support Fund. From April every pub will also get 15% off its new business rates bill on top of the £4.3bn support package announced at Budget.”