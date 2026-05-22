Rising Costs and Rain Hold Down Hospitality Spending in April

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Britain’s hospitality groups saw like-for-like sales fall by 0.4% in April as consumers tightened their spending, the latest NIQ RSM Hospitality Business Tracker reveals.

It is the third month of negative growth out of four for the Tracker, which is produced by NIQ, powered by CGA intelligence, in association with RSM. It continues a challenging start to 2026 for managed groups, with businesses and individuals alike facing relentless pressure on costs.

The restaurant and pub sectors were both broadly flat in April, the Tracker shows. Restaurants’ sales were 0.1% ahead of the same month in 2025—a marked downturn from March, when they achieved growth of 2.5%—while pubs’ sales fell by 0.2%.

This is the first negative month for pubs since the start of last year, reflecting tough comparisons with a sunny and warm April in 2025. Cooler and wetter weather left pub gardens and terraces in some parts of the country empty last month, including over the crucial Easter weekend.

Meanwhile the bar sector continued a long run of soft trading, with like-for-like sales dropping by 5.8% to make April the weakest month since October. Recent bar closures from operators including Revolution and Brewdog have highlighted the heavy pressure on this sector at the moment.

The NIQ RSM Hospitality Business Tracker shows some managed groups continue to cautiously expand their estates. On a total sales basis—including at venues opened in the last 12 months—sales rose by 2.8% in April. However, this is down from recent months and is below the country’s rate of inflation throughout 2026.

The Tracker’s breakdown of sales indicates a marginally better April for operators in London. Like-for-like sales rose by 1.9% within the M25 but fell by 1.3% further afield.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at NIQ, said: “After a tough start to 2026, hospitality groups’ like-for-like growth has now been below inflation for 12 straight months. With key operating costs so high and consumers’ spending restricted yet further by the impacts of high oil prices, trading conditions won’t be getting easier anytime soon. The confidence of businesses and individuals alike is running low and pub operators in particular will be hoping for brighter weather to tempt people out and stimulate spending over the summer.”

Saxon Moseley, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK, said: “It’s hard to ignore the growing impact that the conflict in Iran is having on UK consumer confidence, with discretionary spending increasingly constrained by higher petrol prices. There is also concern that a potential Labour leadership challenge will bring further uncertainty, which has already nudged up mortgage rates and risks sending the wrong signal to consumers. Against this backdrop, the industry is working incredibly hard just to stand still, with operators continuing to cut back on employment to manage soaring costs. The industry will be hoping that a successful summer of sport and good weather can lift spirits and drive growth in these challenging times.”