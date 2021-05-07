Splendid Commits To Mental Health First Aid For All Sites Ahead Of Reopening

Share Tweet Share Email

Splendid Hospitality Group has begun steps toward reopening their 21 hotels in the UK by teaming up with BMR Health and Wellbeing to train at least one team member in each hotel as a dedicated Mental Health First Aider.

The MHFA course takes place over two days in May and aims to give delegates practical skills to spot the signs of mental health issues, enhance interpersonal skills such as active listening, and give them the confidence to reassure others and ask for help if they need it themselves.

After a tumultuous year for hospitality, the Splendid Family has prioritised the training to ensure team members at each hotel are ready to reintroduce staff to the workplace with guidance on how to process stress or anxiety in the aftermath of the pandemic. Group Head of Marketing & Communications, Marc Saunders says: “The impact of months of lockdown and uncertainty has made the last year difficult for everyone, and we want to make sure we offer as much guidance and help to our team members as possible as they return back to work, in some cases after months of furlough. Mental health is something that affects us all, and it is key to ensure our team has the support they need so they can go back to doing what they do best: offer first-class hospitality to our customers.”

Splendid Hospitality’s community-focused ethos has always been extended to its Splendid Family. With a focus on maintaining staff wellbeing and boosting morale, Splendid has endeavored to ensure its hundreds of employees have been part of each step of the company’s journey through the pandemic, promoting wellness during multiple lockdowns, sharing weekly business updates, and inspiring hope despite the challenges the hospitality industry has faced.

In the summer of 2020, eight family members of Splendid Hospitality Group ran 601 miles in support of the mental health charity Mind. Each site along the route had a collection box for donations, as well as donating bedrooms to Hertfordshire Mind Network to gift to staff who deserved it.