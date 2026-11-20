Share Post Share Email

Dirty glasses and smeared crockery are among the quickest ways for a hotel to lose a guest’s confidence. Now Winterhalter has published Hotels: Advice on Warewashing, a practical guide to help hoteliers achieve flawless presentation across every bar, restaurant, breakfast room and event space they operate.

Hotels face a more varied set of demands than most foodservice businesses. Bars, lounges, restaurants, banqueting suites and kitchens each need their own warewashing provision, often with mixed-skill teams and long trading hours. The guide explains how machine specification, water treatment, chemicals, racks, workflow design, training and service support combine to protect glassware, limit repeat washing and control lifetime running costs.

Topics covered include reverse osmosis for sparkling stemware, choosing machines from compact undercounter to high volume conveyor system, managing heat, steam and noise in guest-facing areas, HACCP audit trails, ESG and sustainability, procurement for hotel groups, and flexible finance options including Winterhalter’s innovative Pay Per Wash scheme.

“Every hotel is really several businesses under one roof,” says Paul Crowley, marketing development manager at Winterhalter UK. “Each needs its own answer to the same question: ‘how do you get spotless ware back into service quickly?’ We wrote this guide to encourage hoteliers to look at the whole system rather than just the machine, so they can enhance the guest experience and get the best long-term value.”

Hotels: Advice on Warewashing can be downloaded at no charge from the Hotels page of the Winterhalter UK website Hotels

For guidance tailored to other types of venue, contact info@winterhalter.co.uk.

Winterhalter provides a total solution for dishwashing and glasswashing, from pre-sales advice to after-sales service, training and maintenance, with sustainability fitted as standard. Alongside its market-leading dish washers and glass washers, the company’s range includes utensil washers, advanced water treatment machines, and cleaning detergents and rinse aids. For further details, call Winterhalter on 01908 359000, visit www.winterhalter.com/uk-en/ or email info@winterhalter.co.uk.