Share Post Share Email

Heineken has reportedly agreed to buy around 300 pubs from Stonegate Group, in a transaction that would reshape the ranking of Britain’s largest pub companies.

According to a report in The Times, the brewer, which operates in the UK pub sector through its Star Pubs & Bars arm, has settled terms for a portfolio understood to be worth about £300m. The report indicated the deal could be completed as early as Monday. Neither company has yet publicly confirmed the agreement.

A bigger estate for Star Pubs

Star Pubs & Bars currently has around 2,350 pubs, the majority let to independent licensees. Adding 300 sites would lift its estate to roughly 2,650, and the reports suggest that would move Heineken ahead of Greene King to become the UK’s second-largest pub-owning business by number of sites.

The sites involved are said to come from Stonegate’s “Platinum” collection, a group of around 1,000 freehold pubs that the company has been exploring selling. That wider package has previously been valued at about £1bn.

Stonegate’s deleveraging drive

Stonegate, which is backed by TDR Capital and runs around 4,500 sites including Slug & Lettuce and Be At One, has been working to reduce a debt pile of more than £3bn. Much of that borrowing dates back to its acquisition of Ei Group, formerly Enterprise Inns, a deal agreed in 2019 shortly before Covid-19 closed pubs across the country.

The group’s most recent accounts described a wider strategy of reshaping the estate and moving towards a more partnership-led model. They also highlighted rising operating costs, including labour, as a particular strain on its managed pubs.

Heineken’s interest first surfaced in September, when reports said talks had been progressing since the summer. Other suitors were also understood to be in the frame at that stage, with Terra Firma Capital among those previously linked to the sites. At the time, both Heineken and Stonegate declined to comment in detail on the speculation.

What it could mean for licensees

For the trade, the key questions will centre on how any transferred pubs are run. Star Pubs & Bars is largely a leased and tenanted operator, and any sites moving across from Stonegate would fall within the same Pubs Code framework that already applies to both businesses. Existing licensees and prospective operators will be watching for detail on terms, investment plans and supply arrangements once an announcement is made.

The deal also comes at a time of sustained cost pressure across the sector, with operators contending with higher energy, wage and employment costs. Consolidation of freehold estates into the hands of well-capitalised brewers is likely to be read by many as a sign of continued appetite for quality pub assets despite that backdrop.