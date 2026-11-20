Share Post Share Email

The Home Office has launched a consultation on granting extended licensing hours for a package of major sporting and national events through to summer 2029, in a move designed to give the on-trade earlier certainty about when it can open late.

The consultation, published on 19 November, runs until 17 December 2026 and applies to England and Wales. It asks whether a defined list of events should be eligible for national licensing extensions up to the planned end of this Parliament on 9 July 2029.

Previously, the government has consulted separately on each occasion. Ministers say that considering the events collectively will give businesses, police and local authorities more notice, and will cut the burden of responding to multiple consultations.

The events

The proposed list covers:

The 2027 Women’s FIFA World Cup in Brazil, including all home nation knockout matches and the final

The 2028 Men’s UEFA European Championship and 2029 Women’s UEFA European Championship, covering all home nation knockout matches, including the final and third-place play-off, plus the finals

The 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia, and the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup, covering home nation knockout matches

The final match days of the Men’s Six Nations in 2028 and 2029, and the Women’s Six Nations in 2027, 2028 and 2029

The opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles

Celebrations for the King’s 80th birthday on 10 June 2028

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final in 2027, 2028 and 2029

The Home Office is also inviting suggestions for any other events of “exceptional national or international significance”. It acknowledges that some may not suit late-night celebration, for example where festivities revolve around families and young children.

Default hours

The proposed default extension would run from 11pm to 1am the following morning, matching the pattern used for most previous orders. It would cover on-sales of alcohol only, such as in pubs and bars, along with late-night refreshment in on-trade premises that already have permission to provide it. Home nations would mean England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with unified teams such as Ireland’s rugby side counted where relevant.

The consultation notes that extensions can run beyond 1am where needed, citing this summer’s men’s World Cup, when matches were shown in full.

Time zones: separate questions on two tournaments

Because Brazil and Australia are many hours from the UK, the paper says the default hours will not work for the 2027 Women’s World Cup and the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup, and puts specific questions on both.

For the football tournament, respondents are asked to choose between two models. Option A would extend hours to 1am for home nations knockout matches kicking off between 5pm and 9pm UK time, and to 2am for those kicking off between 9.01pm and 10pm. Option B would extend hours for all home nations knockout matches kicking off after 5pm until 1am or 30 minutes after the final whistle, whichever is later.

For the rugby, which raises the prospect of very early kick-offs, the consultation asks about allowing premises to open early. It sets out three options: opening from 30 minutes before kick-off for all home nations knockout matches regardless of start time; doing so only where kick-off is at 6am or later; or limiting this to quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final where kick-off is 6am or later.

The paper adds that the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies and the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup may need further consultation once exact timings are known.

Powers and precedent

Orders are made under section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, which allows the Secretary of State to relax hours for up to four days to mark occasions of “exceptional international, national or local significance”. The power has been used for the royal weddings of 2011 and 2018, the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, 90th birthday and Platinum Jubilee, the King’s 2023 coronation, the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and a series of football tournaments, most recently the knockout stages of the 2026 men’s World Cup.

The paper also points to Temporary Event Notices as an alternative route for licence holders. A TEN costs £21 and must be submitted at least five clear working days before the event. TENs are subject to annual limits and can be challenged by a counter-notice.

Economic case

The consultation frames the proposals within the government’s growth agenda and puts hospitality at its centre. It says the sector provided 2.6 million jobs, or 7.1% of employment, in 2023 and contributed £69.5 billion, or 2.8% of the economy. It adds that the licensing regime has enabled more than 200,000 businesses to operate, including over 144,000 on-trade venues.

The Home Office stresses that ministers will weigh support for business against the need to protect the public from late-night crime and disorder, and that the Secretary of State retains discretion to consult further case by case.

Evidence requested

Respondents are asked to rate the impact of past extensions, both sporting and non-sporting, on businesses and on local communities, including health, crime and disorder, and community cohesion, and to supply supporting evidence. The paper has been sent to bodies including UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, the Local Government Association, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Alcohol Health Alliance and the Football Association.

How to respond

The consultation can be completed online via GOV.UK or by email to alcohollicensingconsultations@homeoffice.gov.uk. Postal responses go to Licensing Hours Consultation, Alcohol Team, 5th Floor, Fry Building, Home Office, 2 Marsham Street, London SW1P 4DF. A response document setting out the government’s final policy intentions will be published after the consultation closes.