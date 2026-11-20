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As London faces another round of industrial action across its transport network today, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has expressed growing frustration at the relentless pressure being placed on the capital’s nightlife and hospitality businesses.

Strike action affecting London’s Underground network, alongside further planned industrial action over the coming months, threatens to undermine consumer confidence, disrupt staff journeys and reduce footfall at a critical trading period for London’s night-time economy.

For businesses already contending with rising operating costs, increased taxation, staffing pressures and fragile consumer spending, repeated transport disruption represents yet another challenge beyond their control.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said: “There is a growing sense of frustration and exhaustion across London’s night-time economy. Businesses are being hit from every direction, and once again, they are being forced to absorb the consequences of disruption entirely outside their control.

“We fully recognise the right of workers to take industrial action, but we cannot ignore the devastating knock-on effects that repeated transport strikes have on hospitality, nightlife and the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on these sectors.

“Every time London’s transport network is disrupted, businesses lose customers, staff struggle to get to work, and venues face the prospect of another night of lost revenue. These are not losses that can simply be recovered the following day.

“We are approaching one of the most important trading periods of the year, when many businesses depend on strong weekend revenues to sustain themselves through the quieter months ahead. The prospect of further strike action creates uncertainty, damages confidence and places yet more pressure on an industry already operating on incredibly tight margins.

“Nightlife businesses cannot continue to be the collateral damage of disputes they have no influence over. We urgently need all parties to recognise the wider economic consequences of prolonged industrial action and work towards meaningful resolutions.

“London’s night-time economy is a vital part of the capital’s cultural identity, employment base and economic strength. It deserves stability, support and a transport system that enables it to thrive, rather than another obstacle to overcome.

“The cumulative impact of these pressures is becoming unsustainable. Businesses are being asked to withstand an almost relentless cycle of economic challenges, policy pressures and operational disruption, with very little opportunity to recover.

“Without greater consideration for the businesses and workers affected, we risk further undermining an already vulnerable sector at precisely the time when it needs confidence, stability and support the most.”