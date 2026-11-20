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Pub operator Brakspear has set out more details of its plans for the two former Crazy Bear hotels, acquired out of administration in October.

The hotel in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, will become part of Brakspear’s managed division, Honeycomb Houses. Brakspear plans an extensive refurbishment of the site, with the business scheduled to reopen in early 2028.

The second hotel, in Stadhampton, Oxfordshire, is likely to become part of Brakspear’s leased and tenanted division, with Brakspear considering options including working in partnership with an events specialist.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to acquire these two hotels. It’s a sign of the real challenges facing the hospitality sector that an admired operator such as Crazy Bear ran into difficulties.

“The sites are potentially a great fit with our existing business in terms of both geography and their customer demographic. However, Crazy Bear had a very distinct operating style, and so both will need considerable investment before we reopen them.

“Beaconsfield is a very obvious fit with Honeycomb Houses. The Stadhampton site may fare better with a dedicated business owner on a leased arrangement. It’s established a reputation as an events venue over the past few years, and we think there’s a real opportunity to further develop that side of its business in partnership with the right operator.

“We’ve started conversations with potential partners for the Stadhampton venue, and there are undoubtedly other operators out there who may be interested. We’ll take the time needed to find the right partner.”

Davies added: “There are significant challenges facing the hospitality sector, but that does also mean that opportunities like this will continue to arise. We take a cautious approach to expansion and acquisition, but when we need to, we can move quickly.”

Brakspear paid a total of £3.35m to acquire the sites, comprising £2.5m for the Beaconsfield site and £850,000 for Stadhampton.