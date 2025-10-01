Star Pubs Launches Celebrity Social Media Campaign To Attract A New Generation Of Licensees

Share Post Share Email

Star Pubs is launching a year-long social media campaign featuring celebrities with the aim of attracting the next generation of licensees to the leased & tenanted sector.

The campaign is both fun and educational highlighting the ability of L&T operators to make their own mark on their pub, a key attraction of the model according to Star Pubs’ research.

Twelve entertaining videos track three celebrities from diverse backgrounds who are each challenged to learn the ropes and run their own event night in a Star Pub with help from its licensee and Business Development Manager. The series will see Love Islander and influencer Farmer Will host a Wild West evening at The Black Pug in Warwick, former boxer Nicola Adams introduce female-friendly sports to The Dalesman in Leeds, and comedian Helen Bauer arrange a games night at The Prince of Peckham, London.

With 55% of applicants for a Star Pub coming from outside the industry since 2022, the content demonstrates the ability to take on a pub without pub management experience and explains the investment, training and support provided. To tie in with the bumper year of women’s sport, the series kicks off this week focusing on Nicola Adams’ time at The Dalesman.

Explains Star Pubs’ Head of Licensee Attraction, Hance McPherson:

“People from outside the sector are a vital source of licensees for the nation’s pubs. The applicants we’re seeing in 2025 are looking to take pubs after careers ranging from accountancy and law enforcement to teaching, with the biggest growth coming from those in healthcare, social work, engineering and manufacturing. Some of those wanting to join us from the hospitality trade haven’t worked in pubs before either; 20% – the largest group – have come from a restaurant background year to date. And, because of the complexity of the pub sector and all the different ways you can run a pub, would-be licensees often don’t know the options available and where the L&T model fits in.

It’s therefore critical for the future of the industry to showcase all the positive sides of running a pub and to demystify the L&T style of agreement. When we talk to people, they’re often amazed to discover they don’t have to buy a pub; they can lease one with the freedom to run it as their own and without any big company branding above the door. We hope this campaign will give people the confidence to consider taking on a pub.”

Comments Matt Crowther, who has a group of five pubs across Warwickshire including The Black Pug:

“I’ve been leasing pubs for 13 years now. I still love it and would totally recommend it as a business opportunity. You’re your own boss, no two days are the same and it’s very sociable – you meet the most amazing people. Having a campaign that draws attention to the benefits of leasing a pub is just what’s needed right now. Some of the negativity in the media risks deterring potential applicants from what is still an immensely rewarding and enjoyable job. Operating any independent business has its stresses and strains, but running a pub is still incredibly satisfying and a good way to make a living. It’s vital to tell this side of the story.”

Adds Farmer Will – aka Will Young – who put on a ‘Dirty Boot’ Wild West evening at The Black Pug:

“I haven’t ever worked in a pub, but I’ve always wanted to, so this campaign was the perfect opportunity to try it out. It’s really fun being surrounded by people all day, not too dissimilar to being around the animals on the farm! It’s a lot of fun putting on events like the Dirty Boot but I also don’t think the customers realise how much hard work it is! The coordination of all the staff (and extra staffing costs) and more admin stuff like insurance.

Matt, the licensee for The Black Pug has built a really strong team and it was great to see them get so involved in the live entertainment. The struggle facing pub licensees and farming isn’t too dissimilar – we’re both facing rising costs in a difficult economic climate. In the same way I’d want customers to back British farming, it became clear in this film that showing support to your local is equally as important. I don’t think people realise that being part of a bigger pub group like Star means you get so much support for marketing and the drinks brands you can stock.”