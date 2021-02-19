Star Takes A Lead With Re-Opening Support Plans For Their Just Add Talent Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Keen not to waste valuable lockdown weeks, Star Pubs & Bars has started reopening preparations so that it’s Just Add Talent (JAT) pubs can open as soon as it is safe to do so. Star has hosted the first of a series of February Virtual Forums* for its 130 Just Add Talent operators to obtain feedback on proposed opening plans.

Previous JAT Operator Forums following the July 2020 reopening had highlighted the need for better use of social media and digital platforms to demonstrate to customers what to expect when pubs reopen and the need for more comprehensive, earlier staff training to ensure that staff were able to adapt to the new Covid safe environment in their pubs..

Having taken on board the learnings from last year’s first Lockdown, Star Pubs & Bars is now introducing a raft of new training modules for operators and staff. These include :

Enhanced customer service including conflict resolution

Refresher Training on the ‘Perfect Serve’

Upselling opportunities

delivering great table and garden service

hosting sport safely

delivering your food offer brilliantly

Based on feedback from operators, Star Pubs & Bars is preparing to streamline systems and procedures across its JAT estate – including simplifying risk assessments, reviewing supplier performance and better WiFi provision, as well as revisiting it’s facilities management provision. To help remind customers of social distancing regulations, Covid-19 safety point of sale will be refreshed and reissued to all JAT pubs once full details on opening conditions are known.

Star will also be launching new promotional activity and a refreshed drinks menu to attract new and existing customers back into their JAT sites once it is deemed safe to do so. As with the first lockdown, Star Pubs & Bars will be sharing learnings, training videos and modules, menus, POS and customer journey templates with its Leased & Tenanted estate and its Heineken UK On Trade customers.

“We know our pubs have the potential to have a great summer, and we want to support them to make the most of every opportunity.”

Vicki Gaffey of The Duck Inn, Redditch said: “When it came to the first lockdown the reopening support was excellent. I had Zoom calls with my Business Development Manager and the Safe to Trade audit we went through was really good. It gave me confidence that we were organised. We were also given Covid safety signage, and the reduced menu made running the kitchen much more manageable as we had to factor in zoning in the kitchen.

“Ever since I took on The Duck Inn there have been Zoom meetings where operators have been able to provide feedback about suppliers and suggest improvements, which I really welcome. I am looking forward to providing input for the coming reopening plans.”