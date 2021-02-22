Heineken UK Launches The Benefits Bar And The Pub Social To Boost Business For UK Operators

Share Tweet Share Email

The HEINEKEN Benefits Bar is now open! To help on-trade businesses recover and give them every opportunity for success this year, HEINEKEN UK has unveiled an exclusive network of resources available to its customers. Right now, licensees need a partner who has got their back and who understands the industry as well as they do. Because it never stops when you run your own business, so HEINEKEN want to take away some of the hassle.

The HEINEKEN Benefits Bar doesn’t serve refreshing drinks and hearty lunches alongside a warm welcome. Instead, it serves a range of benefits that make running a pub easier and more profitable. The HEINEKEN Benefits Bar is built on industry experience; offering operators access to exclusive, dedicated customer support in all areas of their business. Covering all elements of running a great pub, from sharing learnings of the Star Pubs & Bars network to the specially developed tools and technologies, all integral to boosting business and enhancing customer experience.

As the UK’s leading pub, cider and beer business, HEINEKEN is helping operators satisfy every customer, every time, and grow their business through five key areas of expertise underpinning its Benefits Bar:

Doing business in the right way – HEINEKEN’s dedicated team and expert partners are always on hand to support you and grow your business. Brewing a better world is fundamental to everything at HEINEKEN, from growing 100% sustainable barley for their beer or local apples for their ciders to helping you serve the perfect pint.

Offering the right brands for you – Feel confident you have the right products for every customer, every time. Choose from HEINEKEN’s extensive range of drinks, whether it’s the number one cider brand, an on-trend craft beer, the latest premium mixer or one of their exclusive wines.

Serving pub expertise and insight – Access the latest market and consumer trends as well as HEINEKEN’s unique understanding through Star Pubs & Bars on everything it takes to run a great pub. Using industry knowledge and local market dynamics, HEINEKEN’s customer teams can share ideas, advice and pub expertise to meet your specific business needs.

Making things easier and more profitable – From marketing your venue to driving footfall to delivering a great customer experience, HEINEKEN are continuously developing innovative technology and solutions, including the HEINEKEN Buying Club, SmartDispense™ and Swifty. Tried and tested in Star Pubs and Bars, these innovations are designed to help you save time, money and grow your business.

Hosting unbeatable experiences – Show your customers a great time through training, marketing support and events to make your bar and every pint you serve look perfect. From getting the basics right with lit founts and glassware, to tools like Hello BEER and POS Direct, as well as exclusive partnerships and sponsorships including UEFO EURO 2020; HEINEKEN can help you create experiences to drive sales.

As part of the HEINEKEN Benefits Bar, HEINEKEN UK has this month launched The Pub Social – a Facebook group open to all operators. This online community gives licensees the opportunity to share experiences, ask questions and get advice from peers, as well as real-time relevant support from HEINEKEN UK and Star Pubs & Bars.

With over 800 members already active on The Pub Social Facebook group, all operators can be part of this supportive community as they navigate reopening, new regulations and the changing needs of customers. Whether it’s sharing ideas for driving footfall, staying active within your community or just looking for recommendations, get honest feedback and learn from the experiences of fellow operators across the country.

The Pub Social joins HEINEKEN’s portfolio of business solutions designed to work seamlessly with everything your regulars already love about their favourite hospitality venue, while enhancing their experience. The HEINEKEN Benefits Bar utilises tried and tested insight and learnings from Star Pubs and Bars, making it an exclusive resource for operators to help their businesses thrive.

For more information on The HEINEKEN Benefits Bar and growing your business, visit: https://www.heineken.co.uk/our-pubs/make-heineken-your-supplier/