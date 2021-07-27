Stonegate Group Announces Fundraising Support to the British Heart Foundation

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group has announced a six-month fundraising initiative across its Managed Estate in support of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

To mark the BHF’s 60th Birthday, over 800 managed pub teams at Stonegate will spend the next six months taking part in various fundraising activities in order to help raise life-saving funds for the UK’s leading heart charity.

Pub managers have been tasked with coming up with imaginative and creative ways of raising money for the charity as well as encouraging their customers to get involved. Already pubs have begun fundraising with Adrian Diggory, General Manager of The Anglers, Walton-on-Thames, Luke Jones, Area Manager of Stonegate Group, and Matt Samler, General Manager of the Crown, Egham completing a 75km paddle board down the River Thames raising over £5,000.

When the BHF was founded in 1961, 7 out of 10 heart attacks were fatal. Now, at least 7 out of 10 people survive. Money raised will go towards helping the BHF continue to fund medical breakthroughs which help the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.

Helen Charlesworth, Managing Director of Stonegate Group, said: “Our pubs play such a vital role in their communities in which they operate, by bringing people together and helping to raise thousands of pounds for local people, local charities and national charities. Many of our teams and their customers have had to call on the British Heart Foundation so it’s a charity that they are committed to raising money for.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone and I would like to thank all our customers for their continued support. We are looking forward to a summer, autumn and winter full of events for our customers to enjoy and for us to all rally around.”

Paul Davies, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the BHF said: “We are so grateful to Stonegate for their support around our 60th Birthday.

“Over the last 60 years, we have funded ground-breaking discoveries including the first UK heart transplant, pacemakers and genetic testing for inherited heart conditions. The funds raised by our corporate partners such as Stonegate pubs, will help us continue to find cures and treatments for the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.

“We’re excited to see what fantastic fundraising initiatives the teams at Stonegate come up with to help support us during this crucial time.”