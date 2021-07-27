Tripadvisor’s Definitive Guide to the Best Restaurants in the UK and Worldwide

Share Tweet Share Email

A Lake District restaurant has today been named the best fine dining restaurant in the world as Tripadvisor® announces the winners of its 2021 Travellers’ Choice® “Best of the Best” Restaurants awards.

This year, the awards include five new categories of must-visit restaurants no matter where you are or what you fancy, based on traveller reviews of people who have dined there before. From favourite Fine Dining establishments for the more discerning taste buds and the Best Brunch Spots to fill up on avo toast and mimosas, to the Hottest New Restaurants and Best Vegan Spots serving up some of the tastiest plant-based grub. These award-winning restaurants have something to suit every type of palate.

The title of world, Europe and UK #1 Fine Dining restaurant goes to The Old Stamp House Restaurant. At the heart of the Lake District village of Ambleside, housed in the former office of William Wordsworth, this intimate restaurant boasting a Michelin Star celebrates the food and cultural heritage of Cumbria with dishes such as black pudding “bon bon” and crab from the west coast of Cumbria.

If great food that won’t break the bank is what you’re after, the Everyday Eats category fits the brief and this year it’s Newcastle’s Rio Brazilian Steakhouse which tops the UK list, offering diners a traditional Brazilian Churrasco dining experience.

New this year, the Picture-Perfect Restaurants category celebrates those places that have a serious wow factor, not just for the food but the restaurant setting as well. These stunning spots are worth a thousand selfies and it’s not surprising to see why Koral Restaurant in Nusa Dua, Bali has been crowned world #1. At this epic aquarium restaurant you’ll feel as though you’re dining underwater as tropical fish swim around and above you and a hypnotic soundtrack plays to give the full below the waves experience.

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy everyone’s favourite weekend pastime, the Best Brunch Spots category – another newbie for 2021 – has you covered. Topping the world and the UK list is Scarlett Green in London’s Soho. These guys truly know their brunch, offering both sweet and savoury versions. And the icing on the cake? You can make it bottomless with 90 minutes of free-flowing fizz and mimosas – what’s not to love about that?

“It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has taken a hit over the past year or so, but the good news is that would-be diners all over the world are hungrier than ever to dine out again,” said Martin Verdon-Roe, general manager of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor. “There is so much good out there to explore this summer and beyond and no matter what you’re craving, the Best of the Best Restaurants Awards is on hand to serve as a menu of options to satisfy your appetite.”

Below you’ll find the #1 restaurants in the UK and the world across the seven award subcategories. The full list of winners can be found here.

UK Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurant Award-Winners

UK Top 10 Date Night Restaurant Award-Winners

UK Best Vegan Restaurant Award-Winners