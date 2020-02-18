Survey Reveals It’s Cheaper To Watch Football In The Pub Than At Home

It costs less to watch football in a pub than it costs to watch at home reveals a new survey. Football supporters can in most cases watch two leading games a week at the pub for alsmost £10 less than it would cost to tune in at home.

Money-saving specialists from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk revealed that Brits can watch eight matches at the pub per month for £9.72 less than the cost of Sky Sports and BT Sports monthly subscriptions (assuming they have a couple of pints per game).

Most fans enjoy the atmosphere of watching a game at the pub but they think it’s cheaper to watch a match at home.

By taking the average cost of a pint across England, Wales and Scotland though, experts calculated that fans of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and other competitions could actually save money by going out to watch important fixtures.

Sky Q HD – with the full package of sports channels – costs on average £40 per month with an additional £29.99 required monthly for access to BT Sports, totalling £69.99.

On top of that, armchair fans must shell out even more money for Amazon, Premier Sports as well as the BBC for their license fee to get full football coverage.

But with a pint of beer in UK pubs costing less that £4 on average, Brits can watch a major European game midweek and then their favourite team at the weekend for less.

The survey revealed that on average pints cost £3.77, ranging from £3.46 in Shropshire to £4.57 in London.

So watching eight football matches per month at a pub would cost an average supporter around £60 per month (£7.54 per game), this includes the price of drinking a pint during each half of each game.

That means that on average, fans can save £9.72 per month by going to the pub to cheer on their team, compared to subscribing to view the same games from their sofa.

In parts of the country serving cheaper beer, such as Herefordshire, Northumbria and Yorkshire, the saving rises to over £13.50 per month.

The more casual fan who only watches once a week (four games per month) could save even more, approximately £39.83 per month on average, or double their alcohol intake during the games.