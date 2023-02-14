Talent Across UK Hospitality Industry Celebrated at 2023 Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase

Share Tweet Share Email

Last week, over 200 people from the hospitality sector came together at the House of Commons, Westminster, for the seventh Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase (HAS).

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase has become an industry favourite as it brings together apprentices from leading hospitality companies to come together and meet with MPs and Ministers, exploring the future of the industry and showcasing the exceptional career paths available through apprenticeships.

This year’s host, Alun Cairns MP, MP for Vale of Glamorgan and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG), opened the event by remarking: “Apprenticeships play a crucial role in the hospitality industry. They help to support the growth and sustainability of the sector”. He continued, “It is a pleasure to be hosting the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase at such a prestigious venue as the House of Commons. This showcase is a testament to the talent and hard work of aspiring hospitality apprentices, and it is a privilege to be part of celebrating their achievements.”

Five exceptional apprentices were awarded for their Outstanding Achievements in their careers. Tom Foster from Stonegate Group, Fiat Worthington from Mitchells and Butlers, Emma Duke from Umbrella Training, Anthony David from Marston’s, and Kerry Rafferty from Greene King, were all recognised for their outstanding hard work and dedication.

Speaking at the event and hosting the very first-panel discussion at the showcase, Jill Whittaker OBE, Managing Director of HIT Training said, “The future of hospitality lies in the hands of our apprentices, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the tools and support they need to succeed.” She continued, “I am honoured to have the opportunity to speak at this event and to host the first-ever panel discussion, and I look forward to continuing to work with the next generation of hospitality leaders.”

The panel discussion featured prominent figures in the hospitality industry, including Tim Painter, HR Director of the Stonegate Pub Company, Scott Napier, Back of House Training Manager at Stonegate Group, Thomas Featherstone, apprentice at Fuller, Smith and Turner, Katariina Reissaar, Chair of the Institute of Hospitality’s Youth Council, and Lucy Andrew, Deputy Director at DfE for Technical Education and Qualifications Reform. The panel delved into the hospitality industry, dispelling common myths and exploring the sector’s growth potential and career advancement opportunities.

Apprentices that attended put on a spectacular show at their booths featuring ice-cream machines, freshly brewed beers and expertly crafted cocktails The room was filled with a sense of purpose and a drive to make a big impact on the future of this dynamic and vibrant industry.

“We’re thrilled to see a rise in apprenticeship numbers as the hospitality industry recovers from the devastating effects of COVID-19,” said Tony Sophoclides, Strategic Affairs Director at UK Hospitality. “History has proven that hospitality can drive economic recovery, and we’re excited to see the next generation of leaders being developed through these crucial apprenticeships.”