The Black Horse to Reopen in Chesham Vale with New Owners Breathing Life Back into Historic Pub

Share Post Share Email

The Black Horse, a historic pub first licensed in the 17th century, is set to reopen on Vale Road, Chesham on 12 June following a high-quality refurbishment that remains true to its historic character.

Having been closed for the past two years, the reopening under new ownership marks the return of a much-loved local landmark, with a renewed focus on high-quality gastro dining complemented by a variety of spaces designed to appeal to all.

Joint owners Nigel, Sue, Ben and Sam Schroder along with Jack Lander have taken over the Black Horse site and will reopen it to the public this June, bringing with them experience from running other successful businesses, combined with Jack’s expert hospitality knowledge.

The newly restored Black Horse has been renovated to preserve its original character, retaining key period features while introducing a refined, contemporary interior. In addition to the main pub restaurant, the venue will feature a large pub garden and outdoor grill, creating a vibrant setting for al fresco dining throughout the summer months. The site will also include the “Padel Café” and a dedicated courtyard space, offering a more relaxed environment for daytime visitors.

At the heart of the kitchen is joint owner and Head Chef Jack Lander, who brings experience from London’s West End, including time as a senior chef at Mayfair’s, Kitty Fisher’s restaurant.

Looking ahead, the team is also planning to introduce an exciting new concept “Padel at the Pub” with two dedicated padel courts currently awaiting planning approval. The initiative aims to bring a fresh social and sporting dimension to the venue, further cementing The Black Horse as a destination for both dining and leisure.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring The Black Horse back to life,” said Nigel Schroder, joint owner. “It’s been closed for two years, and we know how much it means to the local community. We’ve already seen such a positive response from people locally who are thrilled to see it return. Our aim is to restore it to what it has always been, a welcoming pub at the heart of The Vale, while also offering a high-quality dining experience.

Padel at the Pub is something we’re particularly excited about; it’s a fantastic opportunity to bring something new to the area that we know will be incredibly popular, while also making fitness more accessible to the community.”

For Head Chef and joint owner Jack Lander, the project is also deeply personal, marking a return to where his hospitality journey began.

“This means a great deal to me personally, as I worked at The Black Horse from 2017 during the early stages of my hospitality career,” said Jack Lander. “Most recently, I was a chef at Kitty Fisher’s in Mayfair, and I’m excited to bring my passion for high-quality gastro food back to The Black Horse, with a particular focus on using locally sourced ingredients, something that has always been incredibly important to me. I’m passionate about creating a place that everyone can enjoy, and with the variety of spaces we have here, I’m confident it will become exactly that.”