New Master Innholders Recognised For Excellence In Hotel Leadership

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The Master Innholders has announced that nine leading hotel professionals have been awarded the prestigious Master Innholder status following this year’s rigorous application process.

Established by the Worshipful Company of Innholders, the accolade recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, influence, and commitment to the advancement of the hospitality sector. Recipients are selected for their ability to champion best practice, elevate standards across the industry, and support the development of future talent.

The newly appointed Master Innholders are:

• Andrew Henning, General Manager, Grosvenor House Suites

• Gareth Ireland, General Manager, Doubletree by Hilton Cadbury House

• Jennifer McCabe, General Manager, art’otel London Battersea Power Station

• Lee Kelly, General Manager, 45 Park Lane

• Miriam Varoli, General Manager, Andaz London Liverpool Street

• Raoul De Souza, General Manager, Hilton London Bankside

• Sabine Altschaeffl, General Manager, Charlotte Street Hotel

• Sandeep Bhalla, Managing Director, The Connaught

• Tommy Mark, General Manager, The Lord Crewe Arms

The awards will be formally presented by the Master of the Worshipful Company of Innholders at a Court presentation, held prior to dinner at Innholders’ Hall on 2 June.

Commenting on the announcement, James B. Clarke MI, Chair of the Master Innholders said:

“Master Innholders play an important role in recognising and supporting outstanding hotel leadership, as well as helping to define the standards our industry should aspire to.

“This year’s successful candidates reflect those values in practice. They have demonstrated consistent excellence in their leadership, a commitment to developing others, and a willingness to contribute beyond their own organisations to the wider hospitality sector.

“It is this combination of professional achievement and broader industry engagement that makes them strong additions to the Master Innholders community, and I look forward to seeing what more they achieve in the near future.”