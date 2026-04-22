Telford Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £200,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, the Turf Family Pub on Grove Street in Telford, reopened on Saturday 11th April following a transformational combined investment of £200,000 from experienced licensee, Steve Wright and Admiral Taverns.

Passionate licensee, Steve Wright brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having spent the past three decades working in the pub trade, having worked in pubs both in the UK and Tenerife. Originally from Stoke, he relocated to Telford with his wife Julie, who is local to the area, six years ago, taking over the Turf Family Pub.

As the licensee, Steve leads the general running of the pub, with Julie providing essential support by heading up the kitchen operations. Going forward, they are committed to creating a family friendly community pub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Steve Wright, licensee at the Turf Family Pub, commented: “It has been incredible to see the pub transform and to witness the community come together to celebrate. This is a true local, and our regulars are like family, so I am delighted to be offering them a new and improved pub. I want to extend my thanks to my hardworking team at the pub and everyone at Admiral Taverns who have gone above and beyond to make this renovation a success. I look forward to seeing this pub thrive, hopefully for another hundred years!”

To mark the reopening, the Turf Family Pub hosted a day full of celebrations on Saturday 11th of April, with food and entertainment throughout the day and into the night. The pub was officially opened by Tracie Harrison, Director of Income Generation from Severn Hospice, a charity which is close to the hearts of both the pub and the wider community. In her speech she thanked the licensee and pub team for their continued support and fundraising efforts, wishing them well on their reopening.

Dolores Quigley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’m delighted to see the refurbishment of the Turf Family Pub completed and to have witnessed the positive reaction from the local community. I look forward to seeing Steve and his team continue to thrive in the future.

“On behalf of myself and the Admiral Taverns team, we wish Steve all the best for many years to come”.