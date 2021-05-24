The Burnt Chef Project Takes On The Skies In Mammoth Fundraising Skydive

Share Tweet Share Email

The Burnt Chef Project is raising funds for its ongoing work through a national charity skydive. The skydive is aiming to be one of the biggest in the UK with over 20 locations to choose from and jumps available throughout the first week in July.

The charity is now calling on brave or thrill seeking hospitality professionals to get involved and commit to the sky dive whilst raising £400 for the charity.

The Burnt Chef Project is looking for fundraisers to participate in the sky dive and join the continued campaign to challenge mental health stigma within the trade.

The non-profit hospitality based project, is a campaign, toolkit and clothing brand which seeks to challenge mental health stigma. The project is looking for fundraisers to get involved with the sky dive and help fight the continued campaign to challenge mental health issues within the trade.

Kris Hall, founder of The Burnt Chef Project said “We wanted to do something that was awesome, pushed our boundaries and raised money for our ongoing work. The sky dive feels like a perfect way to shout from the rooftops (or far above!) about our fight to end the stigma associated with mental health in the hospitality industry .We’re want to get 100 people involved to make this one of the biggest national skydives the UK has seen!”

If you’d like to take part in the sky dive head to theburntchefproject.com/skydive to register.