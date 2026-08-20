The Duke of York, Southwark Reopens Following Refurbishment

Image credit: Shepherd Neame

Share Post Share Email

Shepherd Neame’s traditional London pub, The Duke of York in Southwark, has firmly secured its place as a local landmark for loyal customers after reopening following a major refurbishment.

The historic pub in Borough Road is now being run for Britain’s oldest brewer by experienced licensees Darren and Janet Wellman, who already run four other Shepherd Neame pubs in and around the capital.

Since taking it on in February the pair have overseen a full refurbishment of the historic building, which dates back to around 1800, carrying out a sympathetic restoration which emphasises the character and traditional features of the building.

It has now reopened to customers with General Manager Lorenzo Nicoletti at the helm, who aims to bring the community together, and welcome loyal locals and new customers.

Pub manager Lorenzo had worked in hospitality for a decade before joining the Wellmans at one of their other Shepherd Neame pubs, the Grade II listed Cheshire Cheese, which was also refurbished at the beginning of last year.

They also run the Faversham-based brewer’s Spanish Galleon in Greenwich, The Princess of Prussia in Whitechapel and The White Swan in Aldgate.

Lorenzo said: “I have been in the business a long time, and it has been fantastic to come and work here, I am loving it. The Wellmans refurbish their pubs with classic décor that you don’t really find in a lot of pubs any more. They like to have that same, classic feel throughout, and it gives the pub a beautiful character.”

“The great thing about being at The Duke of York is that you get to meet lots of locals. It’s a very lively area. We want to build a little community – we want to make sure everyone is welcome here.”

The pub now has a flexible floorplan which allows for bookable semi-private areas to be created.

And the small team of five are already wowing visitors at the weekends with their Sunday roasts, and they have been putting on live music on some Friday and Saturday evenings.