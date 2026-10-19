The Good Apple Effect Launched to Tackle Misuse of Power and Bullying in Hospitality

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A new industry initiative aimed at curbing the misuse of power and tackling bullying in hospitality has launched, with the aim of showing that a healthier workplace culture is also better for business.

The Good Apple Effect is the brainchild of Elton Mouna, former managing director of Remarkable Pubs and marketing director of Fuller’s. It is endorsed by Ambassador Advisers Ceri Gott, Kate Nicholls OBE and Jeremy King MBE, and has formed strategic partnerships with Hospitality Action and the Licensed Trade Charity.

The Good Apple Effect is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company. It is inspired by the response Mouna received to an article he wrote about his own experiences. He explained: “I’ve had a fantastic career in hospitality and it has given me so much, but unfortunately, it has also left me with some scars from experiencing and witnessing bullying and misuse of power.

“I heard from people across hospitality who had experienced similar behaviour, witnessed it happening to others or simply wanted to help bring about positive change. That response was the catalyst for The Good Apple Effect.”

Mouna added: “Hospitality has made enormously positive strides in improving its culture and there are some brilliant people, businesses and organisations leading that change. Our purpose is to support and help hasten that positive change. The Good Apple Effect will shine a bright spotlight on the misuse of power and bullying in hospitality and the positive impact of reducing it.

“We’re not an investigative body or tribunal, and we don’t provide therapy or professional support. Our partnerships with Hospitality Action and the Licensed Trade Charity ensure people who need professional help and support can be put in touch with organisations equipped to provide it.”

Real life stories

Resources on The Good Apple Effect website include The Psychology of Hospitality, a three-part audio series featuring psychotherapist, broadcaster and author Lucy Beresford in conversation with BBC and Times Radio broadcaster Darryl Morris.

In addition, James Nye, MD of Anglian Country Inns, contributes a series of book reviews exploring ideas and thinking relevant to leadership, behaviour and culture.

The website also includes real life stories from people working across hospitality; research and data; faster and deeper learning resources; an open letter to the sector and practical ways for individuals and businesses to get involved.

Better culture, better business

Alongside its focus on those affected by bullying and misuse of power, The Good Apple Effect aims to demonstrate the commercial argument for better workplace culture.

Mouna said: “This is not about lowering standards or avoiding difficult conversations. We absolutely advocate holding people to account, managing performance and, where appropriate, using proper disciplinary processes. There is a world of difference between holding someone to account, and bullying or misusing power.

“How people are led and treated influences whether they join a business, whether they stay, how they perform, what they say about their employer and ultimately the experience they create for customers.”

Built with the support of hospitality

Mouna added bringing The Good Apple Effect from an idea to launch has been a big task, and paid tribute to the people and businesses that have helped make it possible.

He said: “This has not been easy to bring to life, and I am incredibly grateful to the many people who have given their time, expertise, encouragement and support. That includes the founding directors, the Good Apple Effect Birmingham Team, our Ambassador Advisers, contributors, early adopters, our charity partners and those companies and individuals who put their hands in their pockets to support us.

“Their names are proudly displayed on our website because The Good Apple Effect would not exist without them.”

The Good Apple Effect is constituted as a Community Interest Company and will be supported through donations, partnerships and business support.

Kate Nicholls OBE, Chair of UKHospitality said: ‘Great hospitality businesses understand that how people are led and treated has a direct impact on their ability to attract, retain and develop great people. Better workplace culture is not only good for individuals, it’s good for business. That is why I am pleased to support The Good Apple Effect.’

Ceri Gott, executive and team coach, Hospitality Action trustee and former Hawksmoor chief growth and culture officer, said: “I have seen through my work with Hospitality Action just how important it is that people in hospitality know support is there when they need it. I am delighted The Good Apple Effect will help connect more people with that support.

“Hospitality Action does extraordinary work supporting people across our industry. I am delighted The Good Apple Effect will help ensure more people know that support is there for them.

“One of the things I value about The Good Apple Effect is its commitment to connecting people with professional support when they need it, including the extraordinary support provided by Hospitality Action.”

Jeremy King MBE, distinguished restaurateur said: “Guests may not see what happens behind the scenes, but they feel it. The way people are treated at every level in a business is reflected in the guest experience. The Good Apple Effect makes a simple point. Businesses tend to perform better when people are treated properly. That has been my experience over many years.”

Chris Welham, Chief Executive of the Licensed Trade Charity said: “Hospitality is a brilliant industry built on people, and creating positive, supportive workplaces helps both individuals and businesses thrive. We are pleased to support The Good Apple Effect in recognising and encouraging the very best of hospitality, while ensuring that anyone who needs additional help can be signposted to the Licensed Trade Charity, where they can access our free, confidential emotional, practical and financial support.

“We are pleased to support The Good Apple Effect, which will signpost people who need help to the Licensed Trade Charity and the free, confidential emotional, practical and financial support we provide.”

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action said: “Bullying and misuse of power can have a profound impact on people’s wellbeing. We welcome The Good Apple Effect shining a spotlight on these issues and signposting those affected to Hospitality Action for support.

“No one working in hospitality should feel they have to deal with bullying or misuse of power alone. The Good Apple Effect can help people recognise these behaviours and connect those affected with support from Hospitality Action.”