The Need to Offer More Than Just Great Food in 2021

The closing of restaurants during the pandemic and the restrictions that still follow saw a step-change in which consumers were welcomed back, whether willingly or less so, to the delights of their own kitchens. The unstoppable behemoths that are Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo, together with many consumers’ new-found experience of cooking for themselves 7 days a week, has resulted in customers becoming accustomed to eating their favourite restaurant food in the comfort of their homes.This means venues need to work that much harder to get customers through the door, and while many are already rising to the challenge, there is perhaps some unintended assistance from the Foreign Secretary.

2021 is fast becoming the year of the staycation due to the confusion and frustration of the ever-changing foreign travel traffic light system. This presents a fantastic opportunity for venues to capitalise on a captive audience this summer by creating experiences that drive footfall.

As the adage says: “If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain”, which is why creating a staycation experience within your venue could be a real money spinner this year.

Rather than going with the obvious such a Spanish theme with paella and sangria, think outside the box to offer your clientele something a lit- tle more exotic, such as a Caribbean-themed Staycation experience.

The growing popularity of the bottomless brunch shows no signs of slowing down and customers seem to be willing to pay a little bit more for an experience that is worthy of posting on their social media feed, particularly after being starved of this during lockdowns. Dress up the room and create interesting Caribbean