The Hospitality Sector Must Leverage Digital Payment Innovations to Successfully Navigate the Pandemic and Enable Business Growth

Few sectors have been as hard-hit by the pandemic as hospitality. For almost 18 months, businesses have been asked to close for indefinite amounts of time, reopen at a moment’s notice or have been teased by ever-changing restriction-easing dates. Hospitality has seen the biggest economic decline of all sectors of the economy since the pandemic began. In the second quarter of 2020 alone, it is estimated that the hospitality sector lost out on £30 billion of revenue.

Even now, when the UK’s vaccine rollout is hailed as a success, and Freedom Day offers hope, hospitality businesses are still shouldering a disproportionate burden from the pandemic.With COVID cases rising fast, the sector is facing inevitable booking cancellations and refund requests. Even pre-pandemic, no shows reportedly cost the industry £16 billion per annum.

The picture is not much brighter when you look to the international stage. As Europe lags behind the UK’s vaccine rollout, and as their lockdowns are extended, the traffic light system is very much flickering.The uncertainty surrounding tourism from abroad is putting into question the “greatness” of the British summer season.

Hospitality businesses need to be more flexible and adaptable than ever to survive.To support them, mer- chant payment providers must act as reliable third parties to help manage and mitigate the ongoing impacts of the pandemic. In doing so, they provide the chance to demonstrate how digitalisation of the payment process enhances their offerings and protects not only their own data but their customers too.

Merchant Payment Providers:A helping hand

The hospitality industry has, until now, built itself a complex payments structure to offer its customers flexible services – with legacy technology often connecting a system of suppliers, distributors, processors, security systems and payment options. However, there are simpler and more efficient ways to deliver.

Many merchants have had to move to online store offerings, which demands the necessary certifications to take payments online, and can often be a time-consuming and expensive process. Instead, there is a more optimal solution available in the form of a digital payment link.A one-time invoice where the order data is sent via email, messenger or any other convenient method, and executed in a matter of clicks. Since sending a link doesn’t require integration with a payment gateway or Application Programming Interface (API), merchants