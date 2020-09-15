, The New Approach to Cleaning in Hospitality

The novel coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a new era of house- keeping. Some large hospitality chains have turned to accreditation programs to make guests feel safe1, while others have developed cleanliness councils to ensure cleaning and disinfection best practices are being implemented.2 Hospitality groups and independent owners are prioritizing cleaning and disinfection to protect guests and employees – and to instil customer confidence.

As the purpose of cleaning trans- forms, teams within the sector must understand how to advance their environmental hygiene programs.

With a new approach built on a foundation of health and safety, organizations can prevent the spread of infections to protect employees, guests and building visitors.

THE SHIFT FROM CLEANING FOR APPEARANCE

Prior to the pandemic, outlets primarily focused on “cleaning for appearance” to secure five-star reviews and positive word of mouth. From shiny lobby floors to clean linens, properties focused on looking their best to make a good first impression. First impressions set the tone for a guest’s visit, so the visual presentation of a hotel’s interior and exterior must be carefully crafted and maintained.

However, when faced with a global pandemic “cleaning for appearance” is no longer good enough. People have become much more concerned with germs and expect that a hotel, pub or restaurant is “cleaning for health” to control exposure to these threats.

“Cleaning for health” inactivates viruses and kills bacteria and fungi to limit the spread of potentially harmful pathogens. Cleaning with an emphasis on infection prevention prioritizes giving guests a safe stay and also protecting workers. Given the scope and impact of the pandemic, increased expectations around cleanliness will become the norm as the tourism and hospitality industry recovers.