The Vaults, Southsea Reopens After Refurbishment

Fuller, Smith & Turner, the premium pubs has announced The Vaults in Southsea – formerly The Wine Vaults – has reopened after an extensive refurbishment.

The pub hosts four bars across its three floors – comprising three main bars plus one in its upstairs function room.

General Manager, James Wilson, said: “I am really excited about reopening The Vaults. Where we’re located – Southsea’s Albert Road – attracts an eclectic mix of people and I’m confident that we’re able to suit all needs. We will be serving a wide range of cocktails – from your more traditional mixes to increasingly adventurous tipples. Plus our Beer Vaults has a great mix of brews – to appeal to all beer drinkers. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers old and new, including theatre attendees – before or after they’ve enjoyed a show at the King’s Theatre across the road. And live music will take place every Thursday night.