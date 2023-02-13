The Winners of the 2023 Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Winners of this year’s Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) Awards have been announced during an awards night attended by more than 600 people on Friday evening (10th February 2023).

Ten prestigious awards, including Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality, were given out at Vermillion in Manchester as the region’s hospitality industry toasted to the year just gone.

Johan Scheepers, of Kimpton Clocktower, landed the Mentor of the Year accolade while Outstanding Contribution Award, went to Susan Hough at The Midland Hotel. Back of House Customer Service was taken home by Julie Rogers from The Lowry Hotel, while the Rising Star went to AJ Ross-Jones, from Best Western Cresta Court Hotel.

Dakota Hotel took home both the Bright Idea and Top Team, as well as Pino Lombardo from Dakota Hotel winning Front of House Customer Service.

Sustainable Hotel – a new category introduced this year, was won by Manchester Marriott V&A Hotel, while Young Chef of the Year was taken home by Keenan Lawrence from The Edwardian Manchester.

Nathanial Farrell of Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre also took home the Unsung Hero Award.

Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Chair Adrian Ellis congratulated all shortlisted, winners and attendees of the evening for ‘another fantastic spectacle’ and wished all the best for the rest of 2023.

He said: “The calibre of entries this year was once again extremely strong and took the judges three days to come to a final decision, which is a testament to the fantastic talent we have here in Manchester’s hospitality industry.

“We had a great evening celebrating another brilliant but challenging 12 months for the industry and I wish all the best for the rest of the year.”

Paul Cook, Managing Director at UKGlobal – Headline Sponsor of this years’ MHA Ball said:

“UKGlobal Insurance Brokers are both privileged and proud to have been the headline sponsor for this year’s MHA Awards & Ball. The great awareness and support this brings to local charities aligns with our own company values which is one of the key reasons we wanted to contribute to the event. We very much look forward to supporting the MHA and its members for years to come.”

Cathryn O’Grady, MHA event organiser commented: “We would like to thank all the partners who supported the event this year.”

“Together we have raised over £40,000 for MHA’s chosen charities including Hospitality Action, Mustard Tree, Wood Street Mission and MIND Manchester.”