Try the World’s Healthiest Cola

Olivier Blanc has officially taken the helm as Director at Net Zero Foods, overseeing the growth and management of the multi-award-winning ROBOT Kombucha brand.

As the principal taste expert from day one, Olivier brings a wealth of experience, shaped by a lifetime immersed in gastronomy.

The son of world-class Masterchef Raymond Blanc and raised in a family of culinary excellence, Olivier is uniquely positioned to lead ROBOT Kombucha into its next chapter.

Olivier explains: “I grew up with gastronomy my whole life. My mother was a Cordon Bleu chef, and my father, Raymond Blanc, has owned the 2 x Michelin Star Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons for 40 years.”

“Developing a healthy Coke alternative that supports gut health, addresses diabetes, respects the environment, and tastes better than the real thing was a huge challenge ~ but we have definitely achieved it.” Explains Oli.

“You only need to look at the countless awards we have won to know that ROBOT represents the worlds number one challenger brand”

ROBOT Kombucha is a pioneering beverage in the growing kombucha market which addresses the damage caused to the gut microbiome, at the same time, acknowledging that pesticides, ultra-processed foods, microplastics and chemicals have a profound effect on our health, where fermented foods and drink, can really help to restore the healthy gut bacteria.

ROBOT is Fermented using 13 live prebiotic strains ~ far more than most Kombuchas and flavored with 14 organic botanicals, it is sweetened only with a teaspoon of organic honey, which acts as a prebiotic and antifungal – which means that it doesn’t raise blood sugar levels.

Multiple studies show gut health is essential to overall wellbeing, often called the body’s ‘second brain,’and ROBOT Kombucha was created with this in mind.

Many cheap kombuchas on the market fall short on taste or contain too few gut-friendly bacterial strains to make a difference.

“ROBOT Kombucha is an ultra-premium, hand-made, multi-strain blend ~ which means that it has more of the good stuff to support overall gut health, and it also tastes sublime”

ROBOT was designed to be superior in both health and flavor, delivering a drink that supports your gut while tasting exceptional.

Olivier explains: “I love the taste of Coca-Cola, but with 35 grams of sugar per 330ml can, we wanted a healthier alternative.”

“ROBOT has just 4.9 grams of complex organic honey as the sweetener – (90% less) which is entirely different than refined white sugar, and we feel we’ve really created The World’s Healthiest Cola.”

Innovation remains central to the brand, combining AI-assisted formulation with Olivier’s culinary expertise.

ROBOT is the world’s first microbiome-focused cola, and the team is expanding with new organic flavors and gut-healthy shots.

Discussions are underway with major retailers, including Holland & Barrett, to bring ROBOT to a wider audience.

With Olivier driving the brand, ROBOT is set to become a leader in health, taste, and sustainability, cementing its place as the world’s healthiest and most delicious cola alternative.”

Visit https://robotkombucha.com for further information or to order.